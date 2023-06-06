Zoom summarizes missed meetings with its latest AI-powered update: Zoom IQ

What you need to know

Using AI summaries, you can now catch up with everything said during a missed Zoom meeting.

Users can also compose messages in Teams Chat using OpenAI's latest technology.

Both capabilities will be available to Zoom customers on select plans as free trials for a limited period.

Like the intelligent recap feature available to Teams users with a Teams Premium license, Zoom users can generate meeting summaries by leveraging AI capabilities.

Making the announcement earlier today via a blog post on its website, Zoom announced the availability of Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Chat Compose as free trials to customers in select plans.

Users will no longer have to go through the cumbersome process of recording and saving meetings for future reference. With the new Zoom IQ Meeting Summary feature, meeting hosts can now generate meeting summaries and send them out to other attendees via Zoom Team Chat or even email.

📝 Meeting summary: Can't attend and don't have the time to watch a lengthy meeting recap? Meeting hosts can generate a summary and share the automated notes via Team Chat and email without recording the conversation.

It's not yet clear how this feature will work and how it will be able to capture some of the key points and ideas shared during a meeting. Still, it's definitely a step in the right direction and will positively impact the user's productivity since little time will be required for these recaps.

Additionally, users can now leverage OpenAI's technology to compose messages in Team Chat. Moreover, the messages will align perfectly with the Team Chat thread context. Zoom further highlighted that the tone of the message is customizable, and so is the length.

Both features build on Zoom's IQ assistant capabilities. As you might already know, it can create meeting highlights and chapters.

(With) Zoom IQ, an incredible generative AI assistant, teams can further enhance their productivity for everyday tasks. Smita Hashim, Zoom Chief Product Officer

Moving forward, Zoom has indicated that it may use user data to provide and enhance AI capabilities on the platform. Of course, all these are dependent on your account settings. The company also highlighted that it'll use the data to train its AI models.

You'll need a Zoom One subscription (Basic, Pro, Business, Business Plus, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus) and Zoom legacy bundles to access these features and more. Remember, Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Chat Compose will only be available to users as a free trial for a limited period.

To this end, the company has yet to disclose how much a user will incur to access these features once the free trial period is over.