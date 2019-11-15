What you need to know
- A new Windows 10 20H1 build is now available for Fast ring Insiders to test.
- Today's release is for build 19025 and includes several bug fixes and improvements.
- Build 19025 is available to download now via Windows Update.
Microsoft released Windows 10 build 19025 to Insiders in the Fast ring today. The update includes several bug fixes and improvements over previous builds. Specifically, it addresses some Sandbox and WDAG issues present in build 19023.
Here's a look at what's new:
General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC
- We fixed an issue from the previous flight preventing Sandbox and WDAG from working.
- We fixed an issue resulting in certain fingerprint readers no longer working as of Build 19013.
- We fixed an issue that could result in VPN Settings hanging after upgrade.
- We've done some work to help address an issue that could result in certain modern UI components (including notifications and the network flyout), scaling either too large or too small after attaching an external monitor or remoting into the machine from a monitor with a different DPI.
- We fixed an issue impacted login performance for some users in recent builds.
- We fixed an issue resulting in Windows Hello authentication not working with certain apps in recent builds.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the mouse pointer not displaying when logging in to a PC locally after remoting in.
- We fixed an issue where, when using the touch keyboard docked on a large screen, the keys would stretch out to span the width of the monitor, rather than staying an optimal width for touch interaction.
- We fixed an issue that could result in ctfmon.exe crashing when using reconversion with the Japanese IME in certain text fields.
- We fixed an issue that could result in web activities in Timeline not opening if you had new Edge installed.
- We fixed an issue where a high number of app deployment failures in a short period of time could result in an unexpectedly large volume of disk space being used by evtx files saved under %windir%\temp.
- We fixed an issue resulting in some apps failing to update with error 0x8007000A.
- We fixed an issue resulting in jitters when using Magnifier in certain multi-monitor configurations.
- We fixed an issue where the mouse pointer did not start from where the Magnifier viewport was if it had moved from typing.
- We fixed an issue impacting Narrator performance reading aloud in Outlook after switching focus from an email back to the list of emails in your inbox.
- We fixed a memory leak in EoAExperiences.exe after using the text cursor indicator for prolonged periods of time.
Known issues
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
- We've heard that Settings still isn't available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and are investigating.
- Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We're looking into the issue.
- We're looking into reports where, when certain external USB 3.0 drives are attached, they stop responding with Start Code 10 or 38.
As always, you can check out Microsoft's full release notes on the Windows Blog for more. Otherwise, build 19025 is available to download now via Windows Update for Insiders in the Fast ring.
