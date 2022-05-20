Assassin's Creed Origins, with potential 60 FPS patch, and For Honor: Marching Fire coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

What you need to know

The Xbox Game Pass mobile app contains a section of upcoming games and additions to the service.

Currently, the app is displaying Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition as "Coming soon."

A separate leak suggests that Assassin's Creed Origins may get a 60 FPS patch for current-gen consoles in the near future.

For Honor's Marching Fire expansion is coming to Game Pass June 1, with AC Origins coming on June 7, 2022.

At this point, Xbox Game Pass is a relatively known quantity. The subscription service from Microsoft provides access to hundreds of varied titles across Xbox consoles, PC, and even the cloud, with new games being added all the time. Now, we know a little more about two additional titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks.

Two Ubisoft titles are slated to hit Xbox Game Pass in June, with one being a brand-new addition (potentially with an added current-gen patch) and the other being an expanded version of a title already present on the service. Both games were reported by Microsoft in mid-April as heading to Xbox Game Pass, and finally have dates thanks to the Game Pass mobile app, as spotted by IGN.

The first title, For Honor has been a part of Xbox Game Pass for a while, and is even included as a part of Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, players have only had access to the Standard Edition, with no additional content included. On June 1, 2022, Xbox and cloud players will be upgraded to the Marching Fire Edition of For Honor, which includes a new faction and four new heroes, additional game modes, and game-wide graphical enhancements. PC players will be able to access For Honor: Marching Fire Edition through PC Game Pass and Ubisoft Connect.

The second title is none other than Assassin's Creed Origins, which is heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, on June 7, 2022. While For Honor is already Xbox Series X|S Optimized, however, AC Origins has yet to receive the current-gen 60 FPS patch teased by Ubisoft at the end of 2021. A separate leak on Twitter suggests that this is about to change.

🚨 Assassin's Creed® Origins Update 1.60 Added To Database.🟥 Patch Notes :⚫ Added a Franchise Menu⚫ Enabled higher framerate when running on Playstation 5 console🟫 Next Week 🤔(24-26 May)🟩 #PS5 #Origins pic.twitter.com/Xj8bG7Ieq7May 19, 2022 See more

The leak details an upcoming patch update for Assassin's Creed Origins on PlayStation consoles, which adds a menu for the Assassin's Creed franchise and enables 60 FPS support on PS5 consoles. This patch hasn't been confirmed, and hasn't even been leaked for Xbox Series X, but it seems likely that a 60 FPS patch would release for all current-gen consoles, even the more affordable Xbox Series S. If the leak is accurate, Assassin's Creed Origins could drop onto Xbox Game Pass with all-new levels of performance for players to enjoy.

Although Microsoft and Ubisoft haven't explicitly announced the release dates for Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, the appearance of said titles in the "Coming soon" section of the mobile app strongly suggest the two games are about to join our list of best Xbox Game Pass games. We'll have to wait to learn more about a potential 60 FPS patch for Assassin's Creed Origins, especially for Xbox Series X|S consoles.