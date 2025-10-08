11 cheap gaming handheld accessories that have improved my game sessions — For Steam Deck, ROG Xbox Ally, Legion Go 2, and more

You don't have to spend a ton of money to improve your handheld gaming PC playing experience. My most used accessories are all on sale right now.

JSAUX right angle USB-C adapter connected to an ROG Ally X with a green alligator cable protector on the charging cable.
This cheap accessory makes me feel much better playing my handhelds while they're plugged in. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've owned every major handheld gaming PC that has been released in the last few years, and after playing each device for dozens, if not hundreds, of hours, I've gained an appreciation for peripherals that improve my gaming sessions.

Many of my most-used handheld accessories are already inexpensive, but Amazon Prime Day, has made some downright cheap and very affordable. Grab these for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other handheld gaming PC.

JSAUX 90 Degree USB-C Male to Female Adapter [2-Pack]
Cable adapters ⏹️
Save 20%
JSAUX 90 Degree USB-C Male to Female Adapter [2-Pack]: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

I always have one of these adapters plugged into my handheld if I'm playing in handheld mode with my device plugged in and charging. It puts less of a strain on the USB-C charger's cable, which also puts less strain on my handheld's ports. In other words, it's an easy way to protect the handheld over a long period of use. To protect the cable further, pair it with a cable cord protector like these ones at Amazon.

Syntech USB-C to USB-A adapters [2-Pack]
Accessory adapters 🔌
Save 38%
Syntech USB-C to USB-A adapters [2-Pack]: was $12.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

I've used these adapters countless times to plug in my various USB-A accessories on my gaming handhelds. They're small and easy to travel with, so I keep one in my handheld carrying case.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card
Easy storage 📂
Save 15%
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card: was $89.98 now $76.47 at Amazon

This is the easiest way of giving your handheld more game storage space. I recommend going with the 1TB option if you play a bunch of games since it offers fast speeds for gaming. There are also other capacity microSD cards on sale right now at the same link.

Anker 87W Power Bank
Extra battery 🔋
Save 36%
Anker 87W Power Bank: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

It's no secret that handheld gaming PC don't have the best battery life. So, if you're playing your handheld on the go or taking it on a trip, it's nice to have a reliable power bank. I like this one because it has a handy USB-C cable built right into it, and it outputs 65W to keep up with your handheld even in Turbo mode.

JSAUX 65W USB-C Charger
Extra charger ⚡
Save 27%
JSAUX 65W USB-C Charger: was $25.99 now $18.99 at Amazon


Having more than one charger for your handheld is convenient. I keep an extra one in my carrying case for travel and then keep the original plugged in near my bed. This one is perfect since it offers the 65W output that an Xbox Ally, ROG Ally, or Legion Go handheld needs to charge up while playing in Turbo mode.

