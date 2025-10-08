I've owned every major handheld gaming PC that has been released in the last few years, and after playing each device for dozens, if not hundreds, of hours, I've gained an appreciation for peripherals that improve my gaming sessions.

Many of my most-used handheld accessories are already inexpensive, but Amazon Prime Day, has made some downright cheap and very affordable. Grab these for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other handheld gaming PC.

Disclaimer There are even more discounts available during Amazon Big Deal Days.

Easy storage 📂 Save 15% SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card: was $89.98 now $76.47 at Amazon This is the easiest way of giving your handheld more game storage space. I recommend going with the 1TB option if you play a bunch of games since it offers fast speeds for gaming. There are also other capacity microSD cards on sale right now at the same link. Read more ▼

Extra battery 🔋 Save 36% Anker 87W Power Bank: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon It's no secret that handheld gaming PC don't have the best battery life. So, if you're playing your handheld on the go or taking it on a trip, it's nice to have a reliable power bank. I like this one because it has a handy USB-C cable built right into it, and it outputs 65W to keep up with your handheld even in Turbo mode. Read more ▼