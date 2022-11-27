Even at $5 off, the Logitech MX Vertical mouse is worth it on Cyber Monday

If you, like me, sit at your desk all day and get wrist pain, it's worth investing in an ergonomic mouse. Hands and wrists aren't built to lay the way they do when using a regular mouse. Ergonomic mice, such as the Logitech MX Vertical allow your hand and wrist to rest and an optimal angle for health and comfort.

The Logitech MX Vertical is one of the best ergonomic mice. Usually, it retails for $100, but it's on sale on Cyber Monday for $95. That's not much of a discount, but five bucks is five bucks. The bigger savings come if you're willing to pick up a renewed version of the mouse for $80.

Products purchased through the Amazon Renewed Store are "refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition." They're also backed by a 90-day guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Vertical mouse | $100 $95 at Amazon (new) (opens in new tab) | $80 at Amazon (refurbished) (opens in new tab) This vertical mouse allows your wrist to rest at a neutral position. It also has programmable buttons, adjustable DPI up to 4000, and can connect through Bluetooth, a dongle, or a USB-C cable.

As for the mouse itself, the Logitech MX Vertical is designed to allow your wrist to rest at a neutral position. Its vertical design and curves contour to your hand, making it feel like the mouse is holding you, rather than you holding the mouse. The velvety texture of the chassis improves the comfort of the mouse as well.

The buttons of the mouse are all programmable. You can also swap the DPI of the Logitech MX Vertical between 400 and 4000.

In his Logitech MX Vertical mouse review, our Brendan Lowry said, "ultimately, the Logitech MX Vertical is an absolutely superb vertical mouse with incredible comfort, amazing performance, and a stylish appearance that users will love."

He added that "the Logitech MX Vertical is an incredible vertical mouse that perfectly balances comfort, performance, and design into one superb package."