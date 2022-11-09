Secretlab Skins let you customize your seat for much less than a new gaming chair

What you need to know

Secretlab recently launched skins for its Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs.

The skins are made with SoftWeave fabric and can be installed in a few minutes.

Secretlab Skins start at $170 and cost up to $199 for branded designs.

Secretlab recently launched skins for its premium gaming chairs. Secretlab Skins are available in a variety of colors and designs, allowing you to customize your seat. They're available for small, regular, and XL sizes of the Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair.

The SoftWeave Skins share designs with some of Secretlab's most popular chairs. The covers are machine washable, which is a big benefit if you regularly eat or drink at your desk. The company even shares instructions for washing the Secretlab Skins on its website (opens in new tab).

There are seven basic colors available, which cost $169. Branded skins cost $199. You install the Secretlab Skins by placing them around your chain and zipping them closed. The skins come in two parts, one for the top part of the chair and the other for the bottom. Secretlab says that they are interchangeable in under three minutes.

While Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs, those seats are rather expensive. That's especially true if you're happy with the overall design of your gaming chair but just want a different design. Secretlab Skins let you customize the look of your Titan EVO 2022 for much less than buying a separate chair.

The skins also provide the benefit of not having a bunch of gaming chairs crowding your home or office.

We'll have a quick review of the Secretlab Skins in the near future, including some comparisons to Secretlab's most popular chairs.