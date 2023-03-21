I paid Razer $70 just to hold my gaming headset — And I'd do it again

I did it. I bought the Razer headset stand. Sorry, not headset stand — it's the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma, because it's not just a headset stand... It's a way of life. Alright, I admit, that's a little dramatic. Still, it's all-too easy to poke fun at the prospect of spending a cent under $70 just for a way to hold your headset up, when most headsets are perfectly fine lying on your desk, being hung on the wall via a simple nail or hook, or even hanging out on the corner of your monitor when you're done playing.

For $69.99, I could've done so much, like preordered the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 (2023)! I mean, I did that anyways (I can't wait to play). Regardless, it was a simple matter to add the Razer Base Station V2 to my Best Buy cart when buying some equipment for work, and I frankly don't regret my purchase at all. It may not seem like much, but we can all use a little more luxury in our lives.

The conveniences of a simple piece of metal

The Base Station V2 Chroma is a little more than "just a headset stand." (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If you're not familiar with the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma, allow me to give you a quick overview of its design and feature set. On the surface this seems like any other cheap headset stand you can buy or even throw together yourself, but Razer actually put a good deal of thought into how to make this particular stand the best on the market.

The Base Station V2 Chroma features an aluminum construction comprised of a circular base and a simple, angled headset hook that accommodates practically any headset imaginable. There's an anti-slip surface on the bottom to keep the Base Station V2 Chroma in place, and a soft-touch surface on the top of the stand hook to protect your headset's headband padding. The entire base is ringed by Razer Chroma RGB lights, which support the full array of Razer Synapse 3 lighting options.

Impeccable design and construction aside, the Base Station V2 Chroma actually has some useful features.

It's all very well put together and looks great in all three of the colorways Razer offers (traditional Black, pink-ish Quartz, and silver Mercury). Combined with the RGB lighting, the Base Station V2 Chroma is guaranteed to fit in on any desk and look the part. However, it's not just the fit and finish that made me glad I bought this headset stand — just a handful of simple features make it a worthwhile addition to my setup.

Two USB Type-A ports and a sneaky 3.5mm port give the Base Station V2 some added utility. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Base Station V2 Chroma connects to your Windows PC via a lengthy USB Type-A 3.1 cable hidden behind the headset stand. This powers the RGB lights, of course, but you also get two additional USB Type-A 3.1 ports on the front of the Base Station in exchange, as well as a DAC-equipped 3.5mm port on the side. Strategically placed, the Base Station is a fantastic way to manage your cables while also adding some handy ports.

Of course, one of the best ways to use it is by connecting your favorite gaming headset. The Base Station V2 Chroma supports wired and wireless headsets via its USB and 3.5mm ports. On top of that, headsets connected via the 3.5mm headphone jack can actually sound better than when connected directly to your PC, thanks to that built-in DAC (digital-to-audio converter). It also comes with Razer's 7.1 Surround Sound with every purchase, giving you another way to elevate your gaming audio experience.

All that my gaming headset deserves

This certainly looks a lot better than tossing my headset onto my desk when I'm done. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

For years, my trusty Turtle Beach Elite Atlas headset has laid haphazardly on my desk, cast unceremoniously atop a modest pile of charging cables. It was the bare minimum my setup required; still, aside from having to gently untangle the headset before every use, it worked. When I got the opportunity to review the much more premium and flashy Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro gaming headset, however, I knew that the cold, grey wood of my desk just wouldn't cut it.

The Razer Base Station V2 Chroma was the perfect way to improve my gaming setup.

Wait, I'm getting dramatic again — I knew how good the Kitty V2 Pro looked, and I wanted to show it off and improve the feel of my gaming setup at the same time. The Razer Base Station V2 Chroma was the perfect way to accomplish both objectives. I couldn't be happier with the end result. The Base Station frees my headset of choice from the unfeeling surface of my desk and draws the eye of anyone who may see it (I'm just kidding, I don't have visitors).

With Razer Chroma RGB lighting, my headset and its comforting stand shine with a matching hue. It makes me happy to glance over and see it, like I'm finally a "real gamer." Plus, RGB lighting makes you better at video games, as everyone knows, and two more pieces of my setup employ the fancy tech. Above all, though, the Kitty V2 Pro is a $200 gaming headset, and one that deserves a little more care to ensure that, no matter how long I use it, it'll look as good as the day I pulled it out of the box (short of some inevitable wear on the pads, I'm sure).

It's okay to splurge a bit

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro and Base Station V2 Chroma complete my gaming setup. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

At USD $69.99 (and an additional $10 for non-black colorways), there are certainly more productive ways to spend your money than on the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma. After all, it's not going to better equip you to dominate the latest and greatest PC games, nor is it a must-have peripheral for every gaming setup. Yet, I'm still happy I bought this, and it could be what you need to make your gaming PC feel "complete."

The Base Station V2 Chroma features a simple yet beautifully effective design, peerless build quality, and a handful of genuinely useful additions that add some utility to this form-focused accessory. It'll help display and protect your gaming headset. Additionally, its Razer Chroma integration means it can blend seamlessly into whatever theme your setup employs. This probably won't surprise you, but I'm a big fan of black and blue.

If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your gaming setup, consider the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma (especially if you can find it on sale). After all, everyone deserves to splurge on themselves now and then.