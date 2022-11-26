The CourageJD Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset has hit a new low of $60

Cyber Monday is a great time to save on new Razer accessories, especially this CourageJD edition of the Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset on sale for $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge discount from the headset's regular $110 price and the lowest it has ever gone. This price is even better than other versions of the BlackShark V2 on Amazon, and no other retailer is matching this Cyber Monday deal. Even at Best Buy, the CourageJD edition is only going for as low as $88. Amazon is easily the best place to save today.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset $110 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get great bang for your buck with this headset. It's the best value on the BlackShark V2 in any color scheme and at any retailer.

We reviewed the BlackShark V2 gaming headset last year and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Richard Devine said, "If you're into PC gaming, be it competitive or not, absolutely give this headset a try. It's one of the lightest headsets I've ever worn, and as such it's one of the only headsets I've been able to wear all day, every day, without getting tired."

The headset includes 50mm Triforce Titanium high-end drivers that allow for added clarity and individual tuning of sounds both high and low. You get a perfectly comfortable lightweight design that has memory foam on the ears so it feels like new every time you put it on. When using Windows 10, it's also capable of THX 7.1 surround sound, giving you spatial audio so you can know every time someone is sneaking up on you.

The BlackShark V2 headset is also widely compatible with plenty of platforms. Use it with your PC, the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, the Nintendo Switch, and more. It has both a 3.5mm audio jack and an audio enhancing DAC that connects via USB.