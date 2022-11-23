Save $60 on a compact and fast SteelSeries mechanical keyboard for Black Friday

No part of your battlestation gets more work than the keyboard. You're slamming those WASD keys for hours on end. You need a keyboard that's going to keep up with you. A little affordability doesn't hurt either. Grab the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wired mechanical keyboard for a low price of just $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This keyboard normally runs for around $180, and we haven't seen it drop lower than today's price except for one time back in August.

The reason for such a massive price drop is not only because of Black Friday but because SteelSeries recently announced a new edition of this keyboard. The 2023 Edition, though, is not on sale right now. It's going for $190 on Amazon still, and we doubt it will go on sale given it was only released about a month ago.

We reviewed the full-size version of the Apex Pro in 2019 and gave it 5 out of 5 stars. The review said, "The Apex Pro is something special. It shows what can be achieved with magnetic or optic switches... and by allowing the user to change the actuation point of said switches on the fly is really neat."

Among a plethora of features is the OLED smart display on this keyboard. Think of it like an integrated command center that allows you to adjust all of your settings without needing to tab out of whatever you're doing on your main monitor. Plus you don't need an extra piece of software clogging up your hard drive, either. It even works with third party programs like Spotify or Discord so you can see info relevant to those applications as well.

Add on aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for durability, a premium magnetic wrist rest for better egonomics and support, and even RGB lighting so you can set up per-key light effects.