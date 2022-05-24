Logitech announces new MX Master Series mice and mechanical keyboards

What you need to know

Logitech expands its MX Master Series range with three new peripherals including two mechanical keyboards and an ergonomic mouse.

Suggested retail prices are $170 for the full-size MX Mechanical keyboard, $150 for the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard, and $99 for the MX Master 3S mouse.

All are on sale via the Logitech website and global retailers.

Today, Logitech announced new additions to its Master Series range of peripherals with two mechanical keyboards and an ergonomic mouse. Combining the MX Master Series design aesthetic with Logitech's gaming peripheral expertise, these new accessories have a broad audience in mind, from gamers to digital creators. All three are compatible with the new Logi Options+ desktop software, used to customize button functions, adjust mouse settings, and change backlight effects across user-made profiles.

The full-size MX Mechanical and minimalist MX Mechanical mini keyboards use low-profile tactile quiet (Brown) switches, making them the most silent keyboards Logitech has ever made. Alternatively, options for classic clicky (Blue) and linear (Red) key switches will also be available in select markets upon release. The MX Mechanical measures 434mm in width, and the MX Mechanical Mini at 313mm, both wireless via a Logi Bolt USB-A receiver compatible with Windows 10 or later. Both feature a stunning monochrome style and look set to compete with some of the best keyboards around.

Following on from the popular Logitech MX Master 3, the new MX Master 3S combines everything from its predecessors with new revisions for improved tactile feedback and smooth performance. Featuring 90% quieter clicks than the MX Master 3 and precise movement with up to 8,000 DPI using an 8K sensor, the ergonomic design provides all-day comfort for creative professionals and gamers. Using the same Logi Bolt receiver as the MX Mechanical keyboards, the Master 3S weighs 141g and will be available in graphite or pale gray.

Aiming to be sustainable, Logitech ensures it manufactures all three MX Master peripherals with recycled plastic and low carbon aluminum produced with renewable energy, making them certified carbon neutral. Now on sale through the Logitech website and global retailers with MSRP suggested as $170 for the MX Mechanical keyboard, $150 for the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard, and $99 for the MX Master 3S ergonomic mouse. All three look subtle and stylish, so it will be exciting to see how they compare to their esteemed MX counterparts.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard (Tactile Quiet switches) The quietest keyboard Logitech has ever made, this full-size MX Mechanical wireless keyboard features low-profile switches and a full number pad.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse Improving on previous iterations of the MX Master, the latest in the Master Series features an 8,000 DPI sensor for smooth and accurate use.