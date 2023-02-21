Razer DeathAdder V3 delivers high-end specs for less than half the price of its wireless counterpart

What you need to know

Razer just unveiled two new gaming mice, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and the DeathAdder V3. Both mice are available starting today, with the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition costing $170 and the DeathAdder V3 coming in at $70.

The Faker Edition is made in collaboration with Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, a famous League of Legends player. Faker has used DeathAdder mice in competition, including three world championships, and now has a mouse design of his own.

“This is a special moment for me. I’ve always dreamed of having my own mouse and now I can share it with my family, friends, and fans,” said Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok. “I love the design and the performance is unparalleled. Huge thanks to Razer for all their efforts and working with me on this amazing project.”

Like the normal version of the DeathAdder V3 Pro, the Faker Edition has a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. It's also upgradeable to a true 4000 Hz polling rate with a Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately).

The DeathAdder V3 Pro tops our list of the best gaming mice. The non-Faker version of the mouse earned praise in our Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review.

"This is it. Razer has perfected the DeathAdder Pro, making version 3 easily one of the best gaming mice you can buy today. If you don't want fancy RGB lighting and other unnecessary features, the wireless Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get."

The DeathAdder V3 is a wired version of the DeathAdder V3 Pro. It features a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and true 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology. Coming in at 59 grams, it's also one of the lightest gaming mice around.

Both of Razer's new mice are available through the company's website starting today.

