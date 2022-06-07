Two of Razer's best gaming mice are officially eco friendly
Razer's Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to earn UL's ECOLOGO certification.
- Razer announced that its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to achieve an ECOLOGO certification.
- Both mice passed tests for sustainability and met standards for repairability and replacement management.
- The Basilisk V3 is available for $70 and the DeathAdder Essential costs $19.
Razer announced that its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to earn an ECOLOGO certification. Both mice had to meet standards for sustainability, repairability, and replacement management to earn the titles. Razer's push to get the mice certified is part of its "GoGreenWithRazer" campaign.
A Razer website (opens in new tab) details the requirements of getting the mice certified.
Razer didn't announce any changes to the actual mice that it's selling, so any Basilisk V3 or DeathAdder Essential owners now have a bit of a bonus of knowing their mice are sustainable.
In our Razer Basilisk V3 review, the mouse earned a 4.5/5 for its accurate and responsive sensor and its ergonomics. Its predecessor was already among the best PC gaming mice, and then Razer added a nice scroll wheel to the third version.
“Through the use of the ECOLOGO Mark, companies like Razer can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and certification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world,” said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager for the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL.
Razer Basilisk V3 - $70
This wired gaming mouse features a fancy scroll wheel that can switch between smooth and clicky scrolling. It has a 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor and Razer Chrome lighting as well.
Razer DeathAdder Essential - $19
This wired gaming mouse is an affordable option from Razer. It has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and is rated for up to 10 million clicks.
