Two of Razer's best gaming mice are officially eco friendly

Razer announced that its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to earn an ECOLOGO certification. Both mice had to meet standards for sustainability, repairability, and replacement management to earn the titles. Razer's push to get the mice certified is part of its "GoGreenWithRazer" campaign.

A Razer website (opens in new tab) details the requirements of getting the mice certified.

Razer didn't announce any changes to the actual mice that it's selling, so any Basilisk V3 or DeathAdder Essential owners now have a bit of a bonus of knowing their mice are sustainable.

In our Razer Basilisk V3 review, the mouse earned a 4.5/5 for its accurate and responsive sensor and its ergonomics. Its predecessor was already among the best PC gaming mice, and then Razer added a nice scroll wheel to the third version.

“Through the use of the ECOLOGO Mark, companies like Razer can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and certification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world,” said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager for the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL.

