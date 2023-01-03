Dell's latest monitor is a monstrous 6K IPS panel with excellent contrast levels

What you need to know

Dell's UltraSharp line of monitors are aimed directly at creators and professionals, and the company just announced three new additions.

The headlining product is undoubtedly the 32-inch 6K monitor, which features IPS Black technology for class-leading contrast.

It also supports HDR600, 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, an integrated 4K webcam, microphone, and speakers, and plenty of ports.

Dell also announced a WQHD curved monitor with the same IPS Black tech, and a massive 43-inch monitor with a Type-C hub.

The future of computing is currently being unveiled during CES 2023, including a new range of productivity-focused UltraSharp monitors from Dell. Those in the market for a new high-end monitor over the next few months should keep an eye on these, especially the headlining 32-inch 6K, which utilizes the innovative IPS Black technology from LG display to deliver class-leading contrast levels for an IPS monitor.

As reported by Engadget (opens in new tab), the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K provides support for 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for excellent color accuracy, as well as HDR600 support for superior colors and contrast in supported content. Of course, the monitor's 6K resolution is significantly sharper than a traditional 4K panel, while Dell's use of LG's IPS Black tech (the first in a 6K monitor, according to Dell), provides a contrast level of 2000:1 — far better than the majority of comparable IPS monitors, although it still won't approach the true blacks of an OLED.

Outside of the impressive display, though, Dell has built-in a 4K webcam with HDR, auto framing, and auto shuttering support, as well as dual 14W speakers with an integrated mic. There's also DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 inputs, with support for two simultaneous PC connections, and a front-facing port hub for those who need extra connections. Dell hasn't announced pricing for this premium monitor, yet, but it's slated to release between April and June of 2023.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor looks to be an impressive all-in-one monitor solution. (Image credit: Dell)

Alongside the UltraSharp 32 6K, Dell also announced a curved, 34-inch WQHD utilizing the same IPS Black technology, with a ComfortView Plus feature to reduce unwanted blue light, dual 5W speakers, and a USB-PD enabled Type-C port. All of this will be available for $1,260 from January 31, 2023.

Finally, there's the gargantuan UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub, which, as the name implies, combines at massive monitor with an integrated USB Type-C and Type-A ports hub. This monitor is also capable of four simultaneous connections with different PCs, or of splitting the input from a single PC into four separate partitions. This monitor will be available for $1,330 from January 31, 2023.

Dell is known for making a wide, practically endless range of monitors suited for every possible use case, but it remains to be seen if the latest UltraSharp lineup can break into our list of the best monitors. In the meantime, CES 2023 is ramping up with dozens of announcements for new accessories, laptops, PC components, and much more, so be sure to stay tuned to Windows Central.