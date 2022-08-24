HyperX enters gaming monitor space with announcement of Armada 25, 27
HyperX looks to build off its solid accessory reputation with the launch of its first gaming monitors later this year.
HyperX is well-known within the gaming industry for its accessories. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless ranks among the best PC gaming headsets, and the company has several entries in our other accessory roundups. Now, HyperX has entered the display space with the announcement of the HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27. The gaming monitors are set to launch in September 2022 with starting prices of $450 for the Armada 25 and $500 for the Armada 27.
They HyperX Armada 25 has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It features a 24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display that can reach a max brightness of 400 nits. The HyperX Armada 27 is slightly larger at 27 inches and has a higher resolution of 2560x1440. The screen of the larger monitor is also VESA Display HDR 400 certified. While the Armada 27 has higher specs in several areas than its smaller sibling, it does have a lower refresh rate of 165Hz.
No matter which of the two monitors you order, you'll get a monitor ergonomic arm in the box. That arm can extend or retract to fit into different desk setups. A HyperX Armada Gaming Mount addon will be sold separately. A total of up to four monitors can be attached to the mount.
|HyperX Armada 25
|HyperX Armada 27
|Panel size
|24.5" (62.2 cm)
|27" (68.5 cm)
|Panel type
|IPS
|IPS
|Viewing angle
|178°
|178°
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920x1080
|2560x1440
|Max refresh rate
|240Hz
|165Hz
|Variable refresh rate
|48-240Hz
|48-165Hz
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|1000:1
|Brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|Max resonse time
|1ms
|1ms
|Color gamut
|sRGB 99%
|DCI P3 95%
|Inputs
|DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0
“This is an exciting time for HyperX as we enter the gaming monitor market with the new HyperX Armada gaming monitor line,” said HyperX's Tiffany Rodriguez. “Offering high refresh rates and low response times for enhanced gaming experiences along with an ergonomic arm and desk mount for long hours of comfort, the Armada gaming monitor family provides convenience and functional design in all-in-one packages.”
