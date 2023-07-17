Samsung gives Apple a run for its money with this sleek 5K monitor

What you need to know

Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K monitor will be available for purchase on its official website in August.

The entry will retail at $1,599.

The monitor ships with a full TV experience, including embedded Smart TV apps, Samsung's Gaming Hub, and access to Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this year, during CES 2023, Samsung made a host of announcements highlighting its lineup of devices expected to hit the market throughout the year. The company's massive curved gaming monitor with quantum dot technology, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is already available.

And now, Samsung has released more information about another monitor announced during the event, including the price, specs, and release timeframe, albeit not the exact date. Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is a force to reckon with.

First, Samsung has disclosed that the monitor will be available for purchase via its official website and other retailers at $1,599. However, the company didn't indicate the exact date to make this release.

What will $1,599 get you? Here's the complete rundown of everything you need to know about the monitor. Samsung has gone all out with the display on this monitor, coming in with a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution.

The company added that the monitor provides users with 50% more workspace, setting it apart from the best 4K monitors. This allows the entry to compete with high-end monitors from brands like Apple and LG.

According to Samsung, "It allows professionals to work on ultra-high-resolution content without the need to zoom in, so they can view their projects in 5K while keeping all their editing tools visible on the screen." Ultimately making it the perfect tool of choice for graphic designers and photographers.

The monitor also sports 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), redefining the user's viewing experience entirely. The beautiful 5K display on the monitor brings out the saturation and vivid colors, ultimately providing crispier and clearer pictures.

Moreover, you can use the monitor throughout the day regardless of the lighting conditions, thanks to its 600 cd/m2 brightness. Not forgetting the TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care features, designed to reduce eye strain. The unit also sports a Matte display that's in place to prevent the reflection of light and glare on the monitor, ensuring that the screen's display is not distorted.

Additionally, users can leverage the monitor's calibration technology to "achieve the accurate color they want." Right off the bat, the entry's color is factory calibrated for incredible Delta E <21 accuracy.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K (Image credit: Samsung) Screen Size: 27-Inch

Display: 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connection Types: 1 Thunderbolt 4 (90W), 1 miniDP, USB-C (3DN)

Price: $1,599

Release date: August 2023

The monitor can also be used across an assorted set of devices, including Apple and Windows devices. And unlike Apple’s Studio Display which will cost you a few extra bucks to throw in a height and tilt adjustable stand, the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor ships with these features out of the box.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the entry features Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs, USB-C too. You can also charge devices with up to 90W of power courtesy of the Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, and also transfer files at speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

Notably, the monitor also ships with Smart Calibration technology that's controlled using smartphones. It lets users customize and adjust their screen settings easily without the incorporation of expensive and complex calibration tools.

Right from the SmartThings app, users can either calibrate in Basic mode for quick adjustments or Professional mode for more sophisticated changes. All you need to do is point your smartphone camera at the monitor to get started. You'll also get a detailed report highlighting the adjustments made alongside the Delta E color accuracy.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The monitor also supports a high-quality meeting experience, thanks to its in-built 4K SlimFit camera. Moreover, the camera aligns with the monitor's tilt to ensure that the user is always in the shot during meetings, thus creating a seamless experience.

It's also worth noting that the sleek monitor supports Pivot mode, thus making it easier for the user to read long-form content as the screen tilts 90 degrees to fit more information into the screen. This monitor will also declutter your workspace since it ships with VESA mount compatibility.

And as we all know, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Aside from the offerings listed above, the monitor ships with a full TV experience with Smart TV apps as well as access to mainstream streaming apps. The monitor also ships with Samsung's Gaming Hub, allowing users to access both Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce entries.

Finally, the monitor sports in-built speakers with Adaptive Sound+, which automatically adjusts the level of sound. We'll keep tabs on this story as it develops, and keep you updated once Samsung gives a definite date for the official release of this beautiful monitor.