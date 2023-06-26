The beautiful and curvy Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is here for immersive gaming

What you need to know

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now on sale.

It ships with a Samsung Gaming Hub that lets you stream Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and more.

The OLED G9 monitor sports a Neo Quantum Processor for better image analysis and clarity.

If you preordered the unit, you'd have received a $250 gift card from Samsung.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor has been in the headlines for quite some time now, tickling the fancy of many gamers out there. Arguably, it was one of the best gaming monitors announced during CES 2023.

And while the unit's price tag remained Samsung's best-kept secret, the company leveraged incentives such as a $50 discount and a $250 Samsung gift card to get users to reserve the unit.

Shortly after, the unit was available for preorder at $2,199 alongside a $250 gift card. However, the preorder period ended on June 25. The sleek monitor is now widely available on Samsung's official website and through Newegg.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | $2,199 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now available at $2,199. The monitor features an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio Samsung | Newegg

Notably, if you hadn't reserved or preorder the G9 monitor, you won't be able to take advantage of the incentives now. That said, you might be wondering what $2,199 would get you.

Right off the bat, the monitor ships with a massive 49-inch screen display with an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The monitor features a Neo Quantum Processor, designed to help enhance and analyze images while adjusting the brightness on the display. This way, the user will be able to enjoy clear and crisp images.

Another salient feature is the Samsung Gaming Hub. Here, users will be able to stream games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and other services directly from the monitor without having to connect a PC to their monitor. Samsung seems to be taking this approach across most of its units, as can be spotted in the Odyssey Neo G7.

Here are the rest of the monitor's offerings, as listed by Samsung:

8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that deliver near-infinite color contrast ratio.

99.3% color gamut DCI-P3 provides brighter whites and deeper blacks, and HDR True Black 400 allows users to see into the shadows with pure black levels.

The Odyssey OLED G9 has a super-slim premium metal design with CoreSync and Core Lighting+ to match the colors on-screen for more immersive content, as well as built-in speakers.

And finally, the unit also ships with a wide variety of connectivity options. That is, a single DisplayPort (1.4), HDMI 2.1 port, Micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub.