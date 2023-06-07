You can reserve Samsung's 49-inch OLED G9 monitor now — but the price is a secret

What you need to know

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a massive curved gaming monitor featuring quantum dot technology.

The display has a 240Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.1ms, and a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

You can reserve an Odyssey OLED G9 through Samsung's website now, but the company does not list the price for the monitor.

Those that reserve one will receive $50 off and a $250 Samsung gift card.

Tired of your old gaming setup? The stunning Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor should be right up your alley. Samsung first discussed the monitor and other entries earlier this year during CES 2023, and they're preparing to make the official release.

It's curiously vague how much the monitor will cost, but it's apparent that Samsung intends to start shipping soon. Pre-registration for the monitor is already live over at Samsung's website, where you'll be required to provide your details, such as first and last name, email address, and phone number.

This will make it easier for Samsung to inform you once the monitor is available for purchase. Plus, they'll give you a $50 discount alongside a $250 gift card for pre-registering. It might be one of the best gaming monitors when it starts shipping, with specifications like its 49-inch panel, 1800R curvature, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution. It also features a dual 1440p QD-OLED panel and a 240Hz refresh rate, perfect for smooth gaming.

The OLED G9 has varied connectivity options, including micro-HDMI 2.1, full-size HDMI 2.1, and two USB Type-A ports. Pre-registration is set to run until June 11, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST, after which you'll not be able to take advantage of the $50 discount and $250 Samsung gift card.

Samsung claims the pre-order process will start the following day, June 12, 2023, at 9 am EST. As always, this deal is subject to change or might even be discontinued without a moment's notice. If you're looking for a larger gaming monitor, check it out and experience the thrill of discovering its price at the same time as everyone else (including us.)