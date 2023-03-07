Samsung's new 43-inch gaming monitor lets you play games with or without a PC

What you need to know

Samsung just launched its Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor.

The monitor features a 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms.

Samsung Gaming Hub support means you can use the monitor to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIAI GeForce NOW, and other services without connecting a gaming PC.

You can also use the Odyssey Neo G7 as a traditional gaming monitor.

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor just launched. It features a 43-inch display with a 4K resolution, a response time of 1ms, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs is VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ as well. The Odyssey Neo G7 is available starting today for $1,000.

The specs of the Odyssey Neo G7 are good but unique features help it stand out against the best gaming monitors that it competes with. It comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and other services without having to connect a PC to the monitor.

That functionality will sound familiar to those that have checked out Samsung's latest televisions. I purchased a TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub last year and game streaming was good enough that I ended up putting my Xbox away.

The Odyssey Neo G7 also has smart TV functionality, allowing you to stream YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Game streaming isn't for everyone though. If you have one of the best gaming PCs, you can use the Odyssey Neo G7 as a normal gaming monitor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Display size 43 inches Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Aspect ratio 16:9 Contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 (Dynamic) HDR VESA DisplayHDR 600 Refresh rate Max 144Hz Response time 1ms Brightness 300 nits HDMI 2x HDMI 2.1 Ethernet Yes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

Game Bar allows you to change the FPS, aspect, ratio, HDR, and other aspects of the screen without having to jump through a long menu.

The Odyssey Neo G7 has a 16:9 aspect ratio, but you can switch it to Ultrawide Game View to swap its aspect ratio to 21:9. That will result in letterboxing, but it will also show a wider render of gameplay that's preferred for some games.

The monitor also supports Flex Move Screen, which converts the display to a 20-inch screen.

Gaming near a window with natural light shouldn't be an issue since the Odyssey Neo G7 has a matte display.

The 43-inch version of the Odyssey Neo G7 is what launched today. Samsung already had a wide range of other Odyssey gaming monitors available.