You can now preorder the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in its massive curved glory

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now available for preorder at $2,199.99.

Those that preorder the unit now will get a $250 gift card.

The unit ships with quantum dot technology and a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time.

Preorders run till June 25, after which the company is expected to start shipping the monitor.

If you'd previously reserved Samsung's mysteriously-priced monitor then you've probably received a notification that it's now available for preorder at $2,199.99.

Samsung first announced the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor during CES 2023, and it now seems the company is getting ready to make its official release. You might wonder what will $2,199 get you. Here's everything you need to know:

First, the unit ships with a 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio, making it one of the best gaming monitors.

The OLED monitor also features a Neo Quantum Processor that's in place to help analyze images instantly and adjust brightness while simultaneously amplifying the contrast in a bid to display crisp images on the massive display.

The entry also ships with a Samsung Gaming Hub alongside smart TV apps for all your entertainment needs. This means that you'll be able to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and other services directly from the monitor without necessarily having to link it to your PC, just like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7.

Other neat features shipping with this unit, as listed by Samsung, are as follows:

8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that deliver near-infinite color contrast ratio.

99.3% color gamut DCI-P3 provides brighter whites and deeper blacks, and HDR True Black 400 allows users to see into the shadows with pure black levels.

The Odyssey OLED G9 has a super-slim premium metal design with CoreSync and Core Lighting+ to match the colors on-screen for more immersive content, as well as built-in speakers.

Additionally, OLED G9 comes with several connectivity options, such as a single DisplayPort (1.4), HDMI 2.1 port, Micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub. If you preorder now from Samsung's official website, you'll get a $250 gift card.