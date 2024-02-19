Razer goes green for gamers with "premium quality, high performance, innovative products" using recycled materials

What you need to know

At CES 2024, Razer announced its sustainability goals for its new PC products launching in 2024 and beyond.

Razer's signature black base colorway models will feature recycled materials first, though the company is expected to roll out these changes to other models in the future.

The company hopes to minimize the 'end of life' environmental impact of each product through the recyclability of its products.

Most announcements made at the CES 2024 event in Las Vegas last month revolved around generative AI and more advancements in the sector. However, many people might have missed Razer's announcement on its firm stance on sustainability across its new PC products launching in 2024 and beyond.

This isn't entirely new for Razer, as it has been experimenting with recycled materials when manufacturing its products for some time now. For instance, its Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed gaming mouse is 40% manufactured using recycled materials, while its Razer Ornata V3 ergonomic clicky gaming keyboard consists of at least 20% recycled material. Both entries attained the UL 2809 ECOLOGO label from the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, UL Solutions.

And now, the company plans to roll out these plans more broadly across its core PC peripherals, including mice, keyboards, and headsets. Razer hopes to achieve its sustainability plans by using recycled materials when manufacturing and developing its products. Its signature black base colorway models will be the first to launch with recycled materials. The changes are expected to roll out broadly to more products and models over time.

Razer's plans spread beyond just recycling; it's also looking into the recyclability of its products to minimize the 'end of life' environmental impact of each product. In the long run, this will significantly reduce the amount of virgin materials Razer uses when manufacturing these products. This will ultimately have a positive impact on the environment.

Razer's on course with its sustainability goals

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer already submitted two of its products at RazerCon 2023 for the Environmental Product Declaration certified by UL. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and Razer Basilisk Ultimate are now the first consumer electronic products with an Environmental Product Declaration by UL Solutions.

According to Razer, the product declaration allows buyers to make an informed decision while making a purchase. This is because the products feature the carbon footprint, water, mineral, and fossil resource usage on the packaging.

Beyond the Basilisk V3 Pro and Basilisk Ultimate, Razer plans to submit more of its products for verification of its environmental impact measures and certification.