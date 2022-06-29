Razer replacement parts now available, including dongles, ear cushions, and more

What you need to know

Razer now sells replacement parts for a variety of accessories through its website.

You can purchase dongles, detachable microphones, and ear cushions for a range of Razer products.

Razer also sells a replacement keycap set, though it's listed on a different part of the website than the other replacement parts.

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets and a variety of other popular gaming accessories. Unfortunately, even the best pieces of hardware can wear down over time. Razer recently added replacement parts to its website, allowing gamers to pick up a single piece of a device rather than having to purchase a full replacement.

Razer now sells wireless USB dongles, ear cushions, and replacement microphones. For example, you can pick up a pair of ear cushions for the Razer Barracuda or a replacement detachable microphone for the Razer BlackShark V2.

Some of the parts are compatible with multiple devices, such as a set of ear cushions that fits the BlackShark V2 or BlackShark V2 Pro. Other parts are specific to a single model, such as the USB Wireless transceiver for the Razer Kraken V3 Pro. Make sure to check the generation and model of your device before ordering a new part.

Misplaced your wireless USB dongles or worn out your ear cushions from hours of gaming? Our replacement parts are now available for those of you who need a quick fix for your Razer peripherals. Restore your headsets, mice, and more at https://t.co/Oi0VjvKFQI pic.twitter.com/fKjWxYO03GJune 28, 2022 See more

You can even get a replacement charger for the Razer Anzu smart glasses, which requires a proprietary cable. There's also a USB-A to USB cable for the Razer Ripsaw and a USB-A to USB mini-B cable for the Razer Seiren on the site, though presumably, third-party cables could be used for those devices.

The replacement parts site doesn't list keycaps, but Razer does sell a PBT keycap upgrade set that should work with most keyboards.