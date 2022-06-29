Razer replacement parts now available, including dongles, ear cushions, and more

By published

You can now order replacement dongles, ear cushions, and other parts directly from Razer.

Razer Barracuda (2022)
(Image credit: Future)

What you need to know

  • Razer now sells replacement parts for a variety of accessories through its website.
  • You can purchase dongles, detachable microphones, and ear cushions for a range of Razer products.
  • Razer also sells a replacement keycap set, though it's listed on a different part of the website than the other replacement parts.

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets and a variety of other popular gaming accessories. Unfortunately, even the best pieces of hardware can wear down over time. Razer recently added replacement parts to its website, allowing gamers to pick up a single piece of a device rather than having to purchase a full replacement.

Razer now sells wireless USB dongles, ear cushions, and replacement microphones. For example, you can pick up a pair of ear cushions for the Razer Barracuda or a replacement detachable microphone for the Razer BlackShark V2.

Some of the parts are compatible with multiple devices, such as a set of ear cushions that fits the BlackShark V2 or BlackShark V2 Pro. Other parts are specific to a single model, such as the USB Wireless transceiver for the Razer Kraken V3 Pro. Make sure to check the generation and model of your device before ordering a new part.

See more

You can even get a replacement charger for the Razer Anzu smart glasses, which requires a proprietary cable. There's also a USB-A to USB cable for the Razer Ripsaw and a USB-A to USB mini-B cable for the Razer Seiren on the site, though presumably, third-party cables could be used for those devices.

The replacement parts site doesn't list keycaps, but Razer does sell a PBT keycap upgrade set that should work with most keyboards.

(opens in new tab)

Razer replacement parts - From $10

Razer now sells a variety of replacement parts for its mice, keyboards, and headsets, including detachable microphones, ear cushions, and USB dongles.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott

Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.