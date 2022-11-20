The blazing fast Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD has hit its lowest price for Black Friday

This may be the single best time to buy Samsung's fantastic 980 Pro solid state drive. For one thing, the 2TB version has dropped to its lowest price of just $173.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This drive still regularly sells for around $230 and was going for as much as $250 in September. This is the first time it has ever dropped below $190.

The reason for that is not only that it's Black Friday this week but also because the Samsung 990 Pro just released (read our review!). Of course, that one is still super new and we're not going to see a whole lot of great deals on it this year. The 2TB version, for example, is going for $313 at Amazon. The value is in the 980 Pro, which is still amazingly fast and now on the chopping block.

Every capacity and design of the 980 Pro is on sale right now, too. Prefer the version with a heat sink? Grab the 2TB capacity at just $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's nearly $60 off its street price and its lowest ever. You can also go down to the 1TB sizes if you want to save some more.

Read our review of the 980 Pro and decide for yourself whether it's something you need for your system. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars, and Richard Devine said, "If you're looking to build your PC with the best possible storage then you should always consider a Samsung SSD and the new 980 Pro is absolutely no exception."

You get read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s respectively, which is boosted from lesser SSDs thanks to the NVMe technology and PCIe 4.0 compatibility. The latter bit gives you twice the data transfer rate compared to previous generations.