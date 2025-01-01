One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to get into better shape. Achieving that goal often includes going to a gym, so picking up a new gym bag is quite common this time of year. But what does that have to do with tech and Windows Central? The latest gym bag to hit the market comes from the makers of what I consider to be the most stunning laptop and tech bags around, WaterField Designs. The WaterField Flex Travel Gym Bag also has a back pocket big enough for an 11-inch iPad or similarly sized tablet.

Preorders for the bag are live now, though orders won't ship until January 13, 2025. The Flex Gym Travel Bag is available in a waxed canvas material or in ballistic nylon. Both versions cost $389.

We've covered WaterField for years and gone hands-on with several bags from the company. They're premium accessories, but for those willing to spend a pretty penny on a bag, WaterField is among the best when it comes to design and functionality. The WaterField Tech Folio Plus illustrates how form and function can meet in a bag. I know I'm gushing a bit, but seriously, the bags are stunning and earn great reviews.

WaterField asked for feedback when designing the Flex Travel Gym Bag, crowdsourcing ideas from enthusiasts.

"Our crowdsourcing contributors, including hundreds from my local gym, helped us develop a gym bag with features unlike any other on the market — just in time for everyone's New Year's exercise resolutions," said WaterField owner Gary Waterfield. "I love that it keeps my shoes, clean and dirty clothes, and water bottles all separated and that when I travel, the gym-specific pockets work great with my iPad, AirPods Max, and other gear."

Clearly Waterfield needs to try using a pair of Surface Earbuds and a Surface Go. Or perhaps Microsoft should refresh its accessories and smaller Surface devices more often so people would actually want to use them in 2025.

While WaterField's Flex Travel Gym Bag doesn't have a tech pouch big enough for a Surface Pro, you can fit an 11-inch iPad in the bag's bag pocket. That pocket has a protective sleeve as well to help keep your device safe. It may seem a bit strange to reserve space in a gym bag for a tablet, but tech is quite common at the gym these days. I often use devices to film myself to study my form or create social media content. Tablets and their larger screens are also useful for studying clips on how to perform an exercise or watching content while using a cardio machine.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disclaimer Cameras in gyms are a sensitive subject. I always protect the privacy of people who are in the gym at the same time as me. I'm lucky to go to a smaller gym where everyone knows each other. I'm always happy to turn a camera off, stop filming, or put a camera away if needed. If you want to film in your gym, please ensure filming is allowed and that you respect the privacy of people working out.

You should also be able to fit the rumored new 11-inch Surface device that's expected to launch in 2025 into that pocket. It was once believed the new Surface device may be a Surface Go successor, but our Senior Editor Zac Bowden has since shared that it's likely a smaller Surface Laptop set to replace the Surface Laptop Go. That may be a smart choice for computing, but I would have loved to slot an Arm-powered Surface Go into the WaterField Flex Travel Gym Bag. Oh well.

WaterField Flex Travel Gym Bag

Digging a bit deeper into the "specs" of the Flex Travel Gym Bag, the accessory has a U-shaped design and two-way zippers. Five interior pockets range in size for different types of gear and the bag has a gold water-resistant liner.

As someone goes to the gym regularly, it's clear WaterField did its homework and listened to feedback. The bag has small touches like a vertical hanging loop for suspending the bag in a locker, a dedicated shoe compartment that separates the odors and grime of your footwear from your other equipment, and a tethered carabiner to attach a lock or keys.

The bag also has a hidden pocket for an Air Tag or other tracker, a side pocket for a water bottle or protein shaker. That side pocket is also big enough for a pair of earbuds within a case. The aforementioned pocket for a tablet sits along the back of the bag.