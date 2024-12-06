What's next for Surface in 2025: Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs and an 11-inch Surface?

It’s been a very busy year for Surface, the first under new leadership with Pavan Davuluri at the helm. In March, Microsoft launched its first ever specialized commercial Surface PCs with the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and anti-reflective screens.

Just a few short months later, the company unveiled its first ever Copilot+ PCs with the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, both headlining Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X SoCs along with updated designs and accessories. It's the first time we’ve seen Microsoft ship multiple generations of hardware in such a short time span.

This year was all about AI PCs, specifically Copilot+ AI PCs. The focus was on Microsoft’s hero devices to kickstart this new category of AI-powered Windows computers. I fully expect this trend to continue as we head into 2025 as Microsoft aligns more of the Surface portfolio under the Copilot+ umbrella.

The Surface Pro will get an Intel Lunar Lake processor.

According to my sources, Microsoft is planning to ship new versions of the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, and maybe even a new 11-inch Surface of some kind.

Up first is new versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, this time with Intel Lunar Lake chips powering things under the hood. These devices are expected to ship as Microsoft’s first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs, something many Surface customers will have been waiting for.

The Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake has already leaked, confirming that its design will remain identical to the existing Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X. This is unsurprising given the Surface Laptop was only just refreshed with a new design, so I don’t expect to see another design update for at least a few years yet. The Surface Pro with Intel Lunar Lake will be a similar affair.

I think Microsoft will bring the anti-reflective coating from the Pro 10 and Laptop 6 to the new Intel Lunar Lake models, something that was confusingly missing from the Laptop 7 and Pro 11. I also hear the Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake will be configurable with a card reader, just like the Laptop 6. And for the first time, Microsoft may even offer a variant of Surface Laptop with 5G.

The Laptop Studio is also scheduled for a refresh.

I’m also expecting Microsoft to bring Copilot+ capabilities to other members of the Surface portfolio, such as the Surface Laptop Studio, which I hear will be powered by Intel Lunar Lake and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Not much else is known about this new Laptop Studio 3 currently, but I don't expect too much to change on the outside.

I’ve also heard that Microsoft is working on a new Surface device with a display size of around 11-inches. I don’t yet know what form factor this will take — my sources have only described it as a Surface Go / Laptop Go hybrid that uses premium materials and components. I understand it will be powered by a Snapdragon X Plus SoC as well. We'll have to wait and see what this turns out to be, assuming it doesn't get canceled.

Lastly, I hear a new Surface Dock is on the way, but I have no idea what’s actually new with it at this time. Microsoft’s last Surface Dock dropped Surface Connect in favor of USB-C, so it will be interesting to see if that change sticks with the new one.

Timing for when all of these products will arrive is uncertain for now. I believe the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are likely to land in the first quarter of 2025, but the rest of the lineup could arrive any time from spring to fall.