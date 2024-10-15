Next-gen Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake chip leaks as unauthorized sale appears online

What you need to know

A new Surface Laptop prototype with an Intel Lunar Lake processor has appeared for sale on Chinese website Goofish.

The listing claims Microsoft will begin selling Intel versions of the Surface Laptop with the new design officially in 2025.

The device has an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V and is rumored to cost around $2,600 for the high-end configuration.

Microsoft may be gearing up to ship an Intel Lunar Lake version of the new Surface Laptop in the coming months, if a recent leak is anything to go by. Spotted by Akaza_Durian on Reddit, a Surface Laptop prototype with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268v processor has appeared for sale on Chinese website Goofish, with the listing mentioning that the laptop won't officially go on sale until 2025.

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 launched earlier this year exclusively with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X SoC, just a couple of months after the company launched Intel Core Ultra versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. The listing appears to be authentic, and my sources can confirm that Microsoft is currently testing Intel Lunar Lake variants of the next Surface Laptop (possibly codenamed EVB) internally.

My sources are unclear if the Intel Lunar Lake Surface Laptop is another Surface Laptop 7 variant or the Surface Laptop "8." Whichever it ends up being, the design of the next Surface Laptop is expected to remain identical to the current Surface Laptop 7. It's likely that Microsoft intends to offer both Intel and Qualcomm variants of the Surface Laptop with its updated design going into 2025.

Image 1 of 4 The Surface Laptop has both Intel and the new design. (Image credit: Goofish) The underside confirms this is indeed a prototype. (Image credit: Goofish) Task Manager confirms the inclusion of an Intel Core Ultra 268V processor. (Image credit: Goofish) Yep, that's a Surface. (Image credit: Goofish)

The listing on Goofish states that the laptop is likely to cost around 19000 CNY ($2600 USD) in the Microsoft Store and has 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, making it one of the top end configurations that's likely to be available. The Intel Core Ultra 268V would also be paired with an Intel Arc 140V GPU and Intel AI Boost NPU which will support over 40 TOPS of power. Now, whether Microsoft intends to offer Intel in both consumer and commercial flavors remains to be seen; the Surface PCs with Intel Core Ultra gen 1 were exclusive to Microsoft's "for business" line.

Here's what the Goofish listing says (translated to English:)

"Surface Laptop 7 Ultra 7 268V processor, latest, not yet on Microsoft Store! Latest, very narrow bezel, not the old Laptop 6, not the old Ultra 7 (Meteor Lake), it's the latest! It will hit Microsoft Store soon for a price at about 19000 CNY. 32 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD, Latest 2024 version to be released in 2025"

We gave the Surface Laptop 7 with the Snapdragon X Elite a 5/5 in our review thanks to its incredible battery life and performance gains over the prior Snapdragon generation. The new design is also a step up over the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5, making it an all-round excellent Windows clamshell. For those that have been waiting for this design with an Intel processor, the wait might soon be over.