UGreen drops a stunning Genshin Impact collection of charging accessories AND it's all on sale

The full Genshin Impact collection from UGreen has everything you need for work and play on the go

Today, one of my most recommended charging brands has dropped a gorgeous collection of new accessories as part of a Genshin Impact collaboration.



There's a huge range including a braided USB C cable, fast-charging power banks and gaming handheld must-have, the GaN fast charger. All of the items are in the signature color of the character Kinich, so in a beautiful bright green that should stand out against your average charging accessories.



What's even better is that this launch coincides with a huge spring sale over at Amazon, meaning you can get all these goodies at a considerable discount from day 1, so if you're a Genshin Impact fan you'll want to snap these up at a lower price before they go out of stock! Here's everything available in the collection.

UGreen Nexode 3-port GaN fast charger

GaN chargers allow faster charging for power-hungry devices without overheating. We've reviewed the basic UGreen GaN charger previously and awarded it a solid 4.5/5 for its ability to supercharge your devices in less than 2 hours and its capability to charge up to three devices at once.

I often travel with my laptop, Steam Deck, and smartphone all crying out for juice, so efficient charging systems like this are essential. Here, you're also getting a snazzy Genshin Impact design.

UGreen Magflow magnetic foldable charging station

This Kinich-themed wireless charger is compact for travel and folds out to serve as a stand for your wireless charging devices.

For those with MagSafe-compatible phones, headphones, and wearables that need charging overnight, this stand can wirelessly charge them all at once. It also features an extra USB-C port for devices that require a wired connection.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank

This power bank holds 20,000mAh of power and claims to charge an iPhone 15 by 55% or a MacBook Pro 16'' by 43% in just 30 minutes.

Delivering up to 100W of fast charging, it can power multiple devices simultaneously and features a TFT display to help you monitor where all that power is going.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now available in a limited-edition Genshin Impact Kinich theme for collectors, it displays a cute pixel art animation of K'uhul Ajaw, Kinich’s dragon companion, every time you power the device on.

You probably don't need a new USB-C cable but this one is super cute

I already have a drawer full of USB-C cables, though only a few actual 'high-speed' ones which are kind of essential for gaming, or Android Auto in the car. If I do grab anything from the collection, it will be this bright green wire that will stand out from everything else in the drawer of doom.



Comes with a cute pixelated K'uhul Ajaw clip to keep neat and tidy.

The full collection

The full collection is available in a bundle for $159.99 (Image credit: Ugreen)

You can currently grab the full collection for $159.99, though it's worth mentioning that while the seperate items are in Amazon's spring sale, it's actually SLIGHTLY cheaper to add them all to the basket individually so:

USB cable - $6.99

GaN charger - $27.99

MagFlow charging stand - $41.99

Nexode power bank - $69.99

Total spend: $146.96 (saving $13.03)

WIN everything in the collection and more!

The UGreen x Genshin Impact collaboration is stunning, and should please Xbox fans playing on Xbox Game Pass with the green theme (Image credit: Ugreen)

To celebrate the launch, UGreen are currently running a giveaway for entrants to be in with a chance of winning the entire Genshin Impact charging collection, as well as a bunch of other gaming goodies. US readers should head to the UGreen website to enter, and if you're in the UK or EU head over to this website.