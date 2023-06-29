Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger Review: High-quality, jack-of-all-trades charger for traveling abroad.

Compact shape design makes it easy to store and carry around in bags while traveling.

Capable of charging multiple devices at once thanks to two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

It can super-charge power-demanding devices in less than 2 hours thanks to its Gan Chip capable of charging at high speeds of 65W.

Overall, the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is an excellent product that can charge many devices at once with a fast charge speed, fit into travel bags without taking up too much space, and allow the user to attach different plug connectors so they can use the charger on US, UK, and European plug sockets. Simply put, this charger is the perfect travel companion for those who want to keep their devices charged while journeying abroad.

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

When traveling abroad, you must pack in a charger with various plug sockets and power strips so you can charge your electronic gear, no matter what country you’re visiting. The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is one such charger. This device is brought to you by Ugreen. This electronics company specializes in creating chargers, power adaptors, and power stations that help consumers charge their electronic equipment efficiently and easily.

This 65W Gallium Nitride (GaN for short) charger can fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. It can fit snuggly into your backpack thanks to its compact design, and you change what plug types it uses so you can use it while journeying into foreign countries. All these features and more showcase why the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is one of the best chargers on the market, whether it is used for charging USB-C compatible devices like the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 or even Xbox controllers.

Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger: Price and availability

The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger and its UK, US, and European plug attachments. (Image credit: Future)

The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is available on Amazon and Ugreen’s official website. The retail price on both sites is currently $55.99 and £49.99.

Today's best UGreen 65W Nexode GaN charger deals $49.99 View

Ugreen 65W USB Charger: What you will like

You can detach plug attachments by pressing this button and then slide in the one you need. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is a compact, square-shaped charger with a product dimension of 65 x 65 x 33mm. This allows it to be easily carried in your backpack or whatever storage unit you use while traveling, with plenty of room for other items.

My favorite aspect of the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is the interchangeable plug attachments that allow me to plug into US, UK, and European plug sockets.

The main draw of the Ugreen Nexode 64W USB charger is its powerful ability to fast-charge compatible electronics applications thanks to its GaN chips that allow it to charge at highs-speed wattage of 65 watts. For example, this charger can recharge an Asus Rog Ally or a Surface Pro X in less than an hour. That’s approximately half the time it would take a charger generating 30 watts to charge them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Technical Details Category Stock Keeping Unit 90409 Brand Ugreen Product Dimensions 65 x 65 x 33mm Weight 340g Connectivity technology USB-C, USB-A Connector type USB Compatible devices Smartphones, Tablets, controllers, Compatible phone models IPhone 14/13/12/11, Galaxy S23/S22/S21/S20, Mi 12/Redmi Note 10 etc Special feature Travel Input voltage 240 Volts Total USB ports Three (one USB-A & two USB-C ports) Wattage 65 watts Power source Battery oowered

You can also charge multiple devices concurrently with the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger, as it comes with three USB ports. Two of the ports are USB-C, and one is USB-A. However, remember that the 65 watts recharge time will be divided depending on how many devices you connect to the charger and what specific ports are used.

This chart will help users how to maximize the charging potential of the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger (Image credit: Ugreen)

The reason for this power divide is that the charger uses a Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging protocol. This power distribution system allows the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger to adjust its power output to extend its battery life and protect any devices it charges from being short-circuited, overloaded, over-heated, and over-voltage.

Another fantastic feature of the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger is that you can switch out its plug connecter with alternate attachments to make it compatible with plug sockets or power strips from other countries. This charger comes packaged with alternate connectors — one US, one UK, and one European plug attachment. To switch connection points, you must press a button on the charger and slide out the plug attachment for the one you currently need.

This feature is my favorite aspect of the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger as this means I can charge my gadgets when traveling to other countries without needing to buy multiple chargers for specific countries, as this charger does it all in one package. In addition, the US plug attachment can be folded flat to save extra space while storing it in your backpack, etc.

Ugreen 65W USB Charger: What needs work

The segment where the UK, US, and European plug attachments fit into Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

Due to the amount of tech installed needed to generate the 65 watts, the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger weighs 340g, roughly a pound. This is a hefty plug whose weight has been reported to be detrimental when used on certain wall sockets, as any amount of force can knock it off. In addition, there are reports that due to the charger's dimensions, it has the unfortunate drawback of taking too much space (two plug spaces, to be exact) on conventional American power strips.

While this isn’t a deal breaker, it is something to remember when allocating space for the charger. It would be nice to adjust its weight and size so it's smaller and lighter, but I’m not sure if it is possible, given the tech it needs to do what it does best.

Ugreen 65W USB Charger: The competition

The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

If you’re looking for a similar charger that doesn’t take up as much power strip space as the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger, then the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger is more up your alley. According to a review from our sister website iMore, the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger is a charming device that resembles a retro Macintosh computer.

It features a fast-charging speed of 67W across USB ports and a convenient power output display inspired by retro computers from the 1980s. However, the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN charger doesn’t have the same technical capabilities specialized for traveling abroad as the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger.

If you want to increase power, the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger gets the job done with up to 100W of output from one Type-C port (and 130W total). However, it is more than twice the price, even on sale, at $134.

Ugreen 65W USB Charger: Should you buy it?

The Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger's compact shape makes it ideal for carrying around safely in backpack while on the move. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

You should buy this if:

You travel frequently and need to keep your electronic equipment charged at all times.

You want to charge your electronic possessions at a fast rate.

You want a charger that can charge three devices at the same time.

You shouldn't buy this if:

You plan to use it on wall sockets as its somewhat hefty weight can cause it to fall off.

Your power strips don’t have the necessary to accommodate its blocky dimensions without taking up the space needed for another plug.

In summary, I was very pleased with how this product turned out. It’s simple and intuitive to use, it charges my devices at very satisfying speeds, and it can fit nicely into my backpack compartments without eating up space. While it would’ve been nice to reduce the weight so it could be plugged into wall sockets more securely without falling off, that doesn’t deter the positive qualities of this charger.

If you’re planning to go on an adventure across the world and need a high-quality charger to keep your gadgets charged up, I highly recommend the Ugreen Nexode 65W USB Charger.