Earlier this year, during CES, Samsung and LG announced that Microsoft's Copilot AI was coming to their TVs to improve the general user experience by allowing users to generate custom TV backgrounds and get show recommendations based on viewing habits.

Samsung recently announced, alongside Microsoft's own post, that it has integrated Copilot across its new range of 2025 TVs and smart monitors. This move builds on the company's mission to provide its users with "more personalized and intelligent features" on screen with Samsung Vision AI. You can access Copilot in Samsung TVs via the Samsung Tizen OS home, Samsung Daily+, and Click to Search.

Integration will advance Samsung’s AI-powered functionality to help users discover information, connect with content and get more from their screens. Samsung

The new devices will ship with Copilot AI built into the screen display, making it easier for users to access its next-gen capabilities via a voice command or click of the remote. The integration sort of mimics the setup we already have on mobile devices, allowing users to search, learn, and engage with content, but this time, directly from your TV.

According to Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics:

“Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens. Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you’re learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more.”

Samsung is still all-in on AI

Copilot AI coming to TVs and smart monitors isn't Samsung's first rodeo with artificial intelligence. It has dabbled in the space for a while with features like Bixby, its dedicated voice assistant across its flagship Galaxy devices, which also ship with features like Click to Search.

For context, the feature lets you learn more about anything that's visible on your screen by running a thorough search on the web without you having to leave that page, similar to Google's Circle to Search.

Samsung's integration of Copilot across its flagship devices should make the user experience richer and intuitive while building on Samsung Daily+'s capabilities, which act as the company's lifestyle hub across entertainment, food, wellness, and more.

According to David Washington, Partner General Manager, Microsoft AI:

"Copilot on Samsung TVs is designed to feel like an AI companion in your living room. Together with Samsung’s leadership in advanced display technology, we’re bringing people a shared experience that helps them discover something to watch, ask questions, make plans or simply enjoy a moment together, all on the biggest screen in their home."

Copilot on Samsung TVs is now rolling out. (Image credit: Microsoft | Samsumg)

This news comes as Microsoft is shipping new features to its Copilot AI. Microsoft's AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, has outlined his plan to transform Copilot into more than just a digital assistant, turning it into a real friend and companion.

Copilot will certainly have a kind of permanent identity, a presence, and it will have a room that it lives in, and it will age. I’m really interested in the idea of digital patina… unfortunately, in the digital world at the moment, we don’t have a sense of age… that's quite alien at the moment to all of us, really, is the idea of infinity. Microsoft AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman

As you may know, Microsoft recently added Copilot Appearance to the AI chatbot, giving it an expressive face that reacts and speaks every time you're having a conversation. However, the feature is still in the early phase and is rolling out in waves for users across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

While Copilot's reception on TVs remains to be seen, it will be interesting to see the feedback it gets and whether it will be a significant improvement to the tech used in streaming services like Netflix, which already provide show recommendations.