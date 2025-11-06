Microsoft apologizes to 2.7 million misled users for hiding subscription options after price hikes — and for broken refund links

Microsoft tried to make amends with 2.7 million users for forcing them into getting a more expensive M365 subscription plan bundled with Copilot AI, but only ended up making things worse.

Towards the end of October, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, claiming that the company misled approximately 2.7 million users into subscribing to a more expensive Microsoft 365 plan after hiking prices for its personal and family accounts.

The commission indicated that the software giant only presented users with two options: maintaining their subscriptions, which now include a Copilot integration for a higher price, or canceling the plan altogether.

However, the company didn't disclose a third option, which would have allowed users to maintain their Microsoft 365 plan with all classic features, excluding the Copilot AI integration, at a cheaper price.