Microsoft apologizes to 2.7 million misled users for hiding subscription options after price hikes — and for broken refund links

By published

Microsoft missed its chance to save face by sending users the wrong refund link for a costly M365-Copilot bundle.

CANADA - 2025/06/19: In this photo illustration, the Microsoft 365 logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Microsoft tried to make amends with 2.7 million users for forcing them into getting a more expensive M365 subscription plan bundled with Copilot AI, but only ended up making things worse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Towards the end of October, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, claiming that the company misled approximately 2.7 million users into subscribing to a more expensive Microsoft 365 plan after hiking prices for its personal and family accounts.

The commission indicated that the software giant only presented users with two options: maintaining their subscriptions, which now include a Copilot integration for a higher price, or canceling the plan altogether.