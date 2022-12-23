Best cheap Windows 10 tablets 2022

It used to be that a good Windows device cost an arm and a leg, and the cheap ones were rubbish. But that's the past. Windows is now available on a wide range of affordable hardware that's also desirable to own. That includes on affordable tablets.

Today there are some great affordable Windows tablets from which to choose, with the Surface Go 3 rising to the top of the pile. That's right; there's a Microsoft Surface that's really affordable and it's well worth buying.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Surface on a budget Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact size + Kickstand built in + Touchscreen with inking + Great price Reasons to avoid - Keyboard not included - Pen not included

The Surface brand is desirable, and thanks to the Surface Go 3, it's no longer out of reach for folks on tighter budgets. Any model is easily a match for most affordable laptops, with the bonus of a touchscreen with inking support. Inking is an essential tool because the size of the Surface Go 3 makes it a truly spectacular digital notebook.

Unlike previous Surface Go generations, the Surface Go 3 is available with a 10th Gen i3-10100Y processor that outperforms the Pentium Gold and 8th Gen i3 chips found in the original Surface Go and the Surface Go 2. The optional Type Cover will help you get the best experience from the 2-in-1; it's not a compulsory purchase, though, and you can use any wired or wireless keyboard you may already have to save money.

The Surface Go 3 is a proper Surface but with a much more attractive price. And with a large 10.5-inch screen trimmed with slim bezels, useable space is maximized while taking up no extra room in your bag. As a tablet, this is potentially the Surface to go for as well. It's small enough to toss into any bag and comfortable to use while sitting on the sofa or while traveling to watch a movie.

(Image credit: Chuwi)

Chuwi UBook X Surface Go alternative Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 1440p screen + Kickstand built in + 8GB of RAM + Great port selection Reasons to avoid - Lackluster CPU performance - Keyboard an extra purchase

The Surface Go 3 might be a baby Surface, but it's not the only tablet of its kind. Microsoft kick-started a whole genre of devices with the Surface family, and the Chuwi UBook X is living proof of its influence. It's not quite a Surface Go 3, but it's close enough in most regards.

The hardware is scaled down to an Intel N4100 processor, but you do get a higher-resolution 1440p display, paired with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. In some places, the UBook X has more impressive specs than the entry-level Surface Go 3.

It also has a kickstand and optional detachable keyboard and pen, and for the price, it represents real value. For the professional on the go, you also have a great selection of ports including USB-C with power delivery and Micro HDMI. Make sure to apply the coupon for some extra cash off before checkout, too.

(Image credit: Fusion5)

Fusion5 10-inch tablet Very affordable, but still great Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Nice screen + Plenty of ports + Expandable storage + Great price Reasons to avoid - Lackluster CPU performance - Not the greatest-looking tablet around

This tablet is slim and light, has a beautiful display, and an attractive price, all wrapped up with Windows 10 in S mode. Of course, you can always upgrade out of that if you wish, and while there's no included keyboard, you do get an option with 128GB of storage to go with the 4GB of RAM and Intel Atom processor for a pretty potent little device.

This isn't the fanciest of Windows tablets, and the performance will hardly set the world on fire with an Intel Atom processor inside, but it's well put together and has plenty going for it. And while it's not much of a looker from behind, but it has quality where it counts.

Notably, you get a ton of ports on this thing, which isn't the norm for tablets in general. Not only do you have USB, but also micro USB and Micro HDMI along with a 3.5mm headset jack and a microSD card slot.

The bottom line

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Affordable Windows tablets aren't as commonplace as similar pieces of hardware running Android, but there are still some excellent choices out there. And Microsoft is right at the forefront with the spectacular Surface Go 3 — a device with good specs, a great design, and a very attractive price.

If you want to use the Surface Go 3 as a tablet, you can. If you're going to use it as a laptop, you can, thanks to the optional keyboard that clips on and off at will. If you want to use a pen to draw and write, you can. And all of that on a well-priced, well-made, iconic-looking device. You can't argue with all of that value and versatility, which is why the Surface Go 3 is one of the best Windows tablets around.