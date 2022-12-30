Best router for Spectrum 2022

Spectrum is a multimedia TV, phone, and Internet service provider (ISP.) It offers a variety of broadband speeds and throws in a compatible modem free of charge, but without a router, you'll have no access to Wi-Fi. You can pay a $5 monthly fee to rent one from Spectrum, or you are welcome to install your own. Our roundup of the best routers for Spectrum spans a range of budgets, and the units are yours to keep forever, compatible with other ISPs should you switch.

Avoid the Spectrum monthly router rental fee

Spectrum offers Internet connectivity up to 1Gbps, and its modems are included free of charge, so you can save money by passing on combination modem-router units. Still, you'll need a router to connect your devices around the home, preferably without paying the monthly rental fee from Spectrum. Our best overall choice in the TP-Link Archer A7 covers you for any ISP and features an impressive feature set for an affordable price.

For large homes that need reliable Internet in every room, you can pick up the ASUS RT-AX58U to cover up to 3,000 sq. ft. via a single unit or up to 6,500 sq. ft. with the fantastic TP-Link Deco X55. Any of my choices are compatible with multiple ISPs, perfect since Spectrum has ditched annual contracts, and the $5 monthly fee would soon match the cost of the best budget routers (opens in new tab) available today.

Consider your needs for wireless range and the number of devices to connect to help you decide which model to buy, knowing that practically any router is an investment, thanks to their versatility when paired with any compatible modem.