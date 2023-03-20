Only 48 hours left to grab this amazing deal from NordVPN

As one of the most well-known VPNs in the business, NordVPN is consistently one of the best VPNs you'll find. It's quick, has excellent security features and the apps are clean and easy to use.

No through March 22nd, you can save 59% when signing up for a two-year plan, running you just $3.32 monthly (opens in new tab) when you use the code NORDEXCLUSIVE at checkout. In addition, you'll get a random free gift from Nord, appearing as anything from an additional 3 months to a full year of extra protection.

This exclusive deal isn't around for much longer – you have less than 48 hours to get in on the action. After March 22nd, the price goes back up and you'll instantly regret not hopping on this deal sooner. Don't miss out!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN limited-time deal: 2-year plan | from $3.32 a month | Save 59% (opens in new tab) There are under 48 hours left to subscribe to this epic deal from NordVPN. It's one of the best all-around VPNs and one of the most well-known names in the VPN game. You won't find a better price online right now as you can snag a 2-year plan for just $3.32/month. This deal ends on March 22nd so don't wait!

Why choose NordVPN?

There are a slew of VPN providers out there to choose from, but not many are as well-rounded as NordVPN. It consistently ranks in the top 3 in our overall testing and has been in the game long enough to carry a stellar reputation.

In our latest round of testing from our friends at TechRadar, NordVPN scored extremely well and had plenty of great features in tow. It's always getting faster, boasts a strict no-log policy, and has plenty of extras like Double-VPN, ad-block, and malware protection. NordVPN has over 5,500 servers through 80+ locations across the globe and is easily able to unblock all of your favorite streaming services – and then some!

Locking yourself into a 2-year plan for services can be a big decision, but in the case of NordVPN, you absolutely can't go wrong at this price. You'll have the confidence of a solid VPN at your disposal and know that you got an amazing deal on an outstanding service.