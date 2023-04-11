A much cheaper version of Valve's Steam Deck dock just hit the market

The Steam Deck is both a great PC gaming accessory and an entry point into PC gaming itself for around $400. Up until now, Steam Deck players could buy Valve's dock separately for $80 which enables connectivity to a bigger screen, and a stable base when the deck is not in use. Today however a new player has entered the ring with a much cheaper alternative to the Valve Steam Dock, the Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station which is currently letting you use a 40% off voucher on Amazon.

Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

A versatile and affordable accessory for your Steam Deck. The 6-in-1 docking station lets you use your Steam Deck on a 4k monitor or TV, and connect to a wired network as well as various controllers. At a much cheaper price than the official Valve offering, we think this is a great deal.

Please note that the price has been fluctuating between $49.99 and $39.99 since this item was listed, but Syntech has told us that the official RRP is $39.99 and £39.99 in the UK. The price quoted above is correct as of writing. The current price takes it even cheaper than the JSAUX Steam Deck dock which currently retails at $50.



Considering the price difference between the Valve dock and this Syntech version, the specification differences are negligible.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Valve Deck Syntech 6-in-1 Ports 3.1 USB-A Gen 1, Ethernet port, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 3.0 x 3, Ethernet, HDMI. Display 4K at 60Hz or 1440p at 120Hz 4K at 60Hz output Charging USB-C Power Delivery passthrough USB-C (no passthrough) Weight 119 grams 153 grams RRP $89 $39.99

(Image credit: Syntech)

While there are certainly other docks on the market, the Syntech dock claims to set itself apart from competitors with its high-quality build and durability. The dock also boasts a more minimal appearance with its rounded design compared to other docks available, and it's compatible with Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones that have USB-C connectivity.



We hope to have this piece of hardware in our hands soon for a full in-depth review of how it matches up to the Valve dock, but for now, on price alone it's an extremely tempting buy, and won't be available at this discount for long.



