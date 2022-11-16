After brief scare, Destiny 2 still works on Steam Deck when running Windows

What you need to know

Destiny 2 does not seem to be blocked on Steam Deck when running Windows.

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of Destiny 2 not being supported on Steam Deck, but that appears to have been an isolated bug.

Destiny 2 cannot be played on the Steam Deck when running Linux, so some players install Windows onto the handheld.

Following an error message that appeared for one Reddit user, it seemed that Bungie had blocked access to Destiny 2 on Steam Deck, even when the device was running Windows. Now, it appears that the issue was an isolated incident and that the popular game is playable on Steam Deck if Windows is installed on the handheld.

A screenshot shared by StuMcDowell on Reddit read, "Destiny 2 is not currently supported on Steam Deck." After reinstalling an APU driver, that error message went away."

"So 4hrs later I reinstalled the new driver again and it launched. Super weird that it was detecting my hardware and flagging it before and now has suddenly started working. I’m not ruling out something at my end (but I’m also not ruling out something more nefarious)," said StuMcDowell.

An error message made it seem that Bungie had blocked Destiny 2 from running on Steam Deck when Windows was installed on the device. (Image credit: StuMcDowell via Reddit)

It's not currently possible to play Destiny 2 on Steam Deck when the device is running the Linux OS that it ships with, at least natively. Bungie shared a statement on the situation earlier this year (via GamingOnLinux).

"Our goal is to maintain a secure environment for Destiny 2, as it features both PvE and PvP combat in an evolving, dynamic world. Maintaining the integrity of our security is a complex and long-term process. In some cases it means teaming with partners like BattlEye and following their recommendations, in others, it means choosing to not support platforms that could provide bad actors with ways of compromising our own Bungie developed anti-cheat security systems."

With Destiny 2 not supported on the Steam Deck's default OS, some players have installed Windows onto the device to play the game. When it seemed that Bungie had blocked that possibility as well, many expressed concerns. Thankfully for those that wish to play Destiny 2 on Steam Deck, doing so by running Windows seems to still be an option.