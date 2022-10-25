Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: DE are coming to Xbox next year

What you need to know

Age of Empires is one of the most popular series in the real-time strategy (RTS) genre, and it has now been around for 25 years. The studios that have worked on the series over the years celebrated today with a 25th Anniversary broadcast, complete with interviews, highlights, and some juicy announcements.

The biggest announcement is undoubtedly that Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition are coming to Xbox in 2023. Age 2: DE has a more approximate expected date of January 31, 2023, while Age 4 is still listed simply as "2023."

Though the Age 2: DE portion of the news leaked out earlier today via a PEGI rating board listing, it's now been officially announced. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is still considered the flagship title by many people, receiving updates and attracting many competitive players to this day.

A new Age 2 tutorial has been cooked up to help players adjust to controller input, and new AI will be available in-game to cut down on micromanagement (like managing resources). It's also been stated that mouse and keyboard inputs will work on Xbox, plus there will be crossplay available between Xbox and PC.

The PEGI rating lists only Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so it appears that PlayStation and Switch users will be left out. As is tradition with games under Microsoft's roof, these titles should join Game Pass on day one. Age 2: DE will also be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

(Image credit: Xbox)

The Age series shows no signs of slowing down, with the latest Age of Empires 4 game kicking off its third competitive season today, as well as being reintroduced on Steam and the Microsoft Store as an "Anniversary Edition" that includes all old and new content.

Current owners of Age 4 will also receive the new update, which includes two new civilizations — Malian and Ottoman — with new achievements and challenges, new biomes, eight new multiplayer maps, and eleven new game languages. Keep in mind that PC Game Pass subscribers can grab Age of Empires 4 in all its glory.