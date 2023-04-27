Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches in August 2023

What you need to know

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a new mech game being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco.

Bandai Namco shared the first official gameplay trailer, confirming that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a release date of Aug. 25, 2023.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Preorders for the game are available now.

Ready for another challenging game to make its mark on the gaming landscape?

Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco shared on Thursday that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon now has a release date of Aug. 25, 2023. Players can look forward to the studio's trademark art direction and combat, but admittedly in a very different format compared to 2022's blockbuster hit Elden Ring. You can take a look at the trailer below:

Speaking with Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), producer Yasunori Ogura says that work on this game first began all the way back in 2017.



"We’ve been cultivating a number of development staff both new and old throughout our experience with recent titles in recent years and there were many members of that staff, including Miyazaki and myself, who wanted to make a new Armored Core game for a long time, so it really wasn’t a question of if, it was always a question of when – and not making a new Armored Core game really wasn’t an option," says Ogura.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is available for digital preorder now across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. The game does support Smart Delivery, so players on Xbox can buy one copy and get the best version possible regardless of the Xbox console they are playing on.

Windows Central's take

I'm not very familiar with the Armored Core franchise, but I'm really looking forward to this. FromSoftware has become a household name with the success of Elden Ring, and while I don't think this game will be quite as big, it should still be the biggest Armored Core game ever.