Army of Darkness map sieges its way into Evil Dead: The Game next week

What you need to know

Ahead of the release of Evil Dead: The Game, Saber Interactive announced their plans to deliver a host of post-launch content for the asymmetrical multiplayer title. While an undisclosed number of these additions will come via a paid Season Pass, the team has confirmed that there will still be significant free updates to the game. The first is the Castle Kandar map from Army of Darkness, coming on Jul 13, 2022.

The banners are hung, and the torches are lit. On July 13, all loudmouthed braggarts from the future are welcome to experience Castle Kandar. pic.twitter.com/WFtrrZYUY7July 8, 2022 See more

After weeks of teases and a handful of stunning screenshots, we know precisely when players will be battling Kandarian demons in this legendary location. For fans of the film, Saber Interactive has proudly showcased damp, dreary segments of the map like ‘The Pit’ where Ash famously battled the pit beast in Army of Darkness. With large stone walls and medieval architecture, Castle Kandar looks to be a significant departure from the other modern environments in Evil Dead: The Game.

There is an evil awakened in this land. In July, prepare to encounter the horrors of Castle Kandar. Who wants some? Play the free new map, and stay tuned for additional content to be announced as part of the Army of Darkness update. pic.twitter.com/llvgYq6oKKJuly 1, 2022 See more

Outside of balance changes for heroes and demons and bug fixes, this will be the first noteworthy update for Evil Dead: The Game. A fresh bloody battlefield is undoubtedly welcomed for dedicated players. Still, the community is also hoping for further gameplay adjustments and cosmetic items with what Saber Interactive has called the “Army of Darkness update.” With the launch of Castle Kandar less than a week away, all should be revealed soon.