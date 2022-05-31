Assassin's Creed Origins, Chorus, Ninja Gaiden, and more join Xbox Game Pass in June

What you need to know

Xbox and PC Game Pass constantly add new titles throughout each month, with Xbox announcing the additions ahead of time.

Before the major Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, Xbox has revealed a handful of new XGP additions.

Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, Chorus, Ninja Gaiden, and more are heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass in the next few weeks.

It's expected that more Xbox Game Pass announcements will be shared during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

The Xbox Game Pass suite of subscriptions remains a major focus for Microsoft, with the influential services gaining new titles and features every single month. With the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase hovering on the horizon, many fans are hoping for big Xbox Game Pass-related news and announcements. On Tuesday, Xbox announced a fresh batch of titles heading to the service to tide players over until then.

Xbox Game Pass, and its PC counterpart, already possess hundreds of amazing games from which to choose, and more are being added all the time. As revealed on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), the next batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass include titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Chorus, the Ninja Gaiden trilogy, and more.

It isn't the busiest month for Xbox Game Pass, at least not before the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase airing on June 12, 2022, but the six titles featured in today's Xbox Game Pass announcement can still provide hours of entertainment to interested players. We know fans want to see more Xbox Game Pass announcements during the upcoming showcase, but we'll have to wait a little longer for that.

These games are the most recent additions coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, and can arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, new perks are incoming this month, including a free Deluxe Upgrade for Assassin's Creed Origins.

Coming soon

Here are all of the games coming soon to Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

June 1

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) "Dive into Arcade Mode, an endless PvE experience playable solo or with friends. Defend or attack a castle in Breach, a strategic 4v4 PvP mode. You’ll have access to unique, customizable Heroes across four factions, including the Wu Lin faction, giving you even more choices in how to take to the battlefield!"

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) "Enjoy three games from the Ninja Gaiden series in this one title. All of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes for each title are included in this one set. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, each of the other characters also have many different costumes to choose from, allowing you to enjoy action packed battles in whichever outfit you prefer."



June 7

Assassin's Creed Origins (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) "Set in mysterious Ancient Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a new beginning. Explore the Great Pyramids, sail down the Nile, and unveil dark secrets as you discover the founding of the Assassin’s Brotherhood."

Chorus (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) "Take control of Nara on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons & mind-bending abilities in this evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in zero-g combat and venture beyond waking reality."

Disc Room (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) "The year is 2089 and a giant disc has appeared in orbit of Jupiter. Step into the oversized space suit of a brave scientist and explore this sprawling intergalactic slaughterhouse. Don’t be afraid to die a little, your next run is just a button press away."

Spacelines From the Far Out (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) "Spacelines from the Far Out is a ‘roguelike-like’ co-op management game about airlines in space, featuring unlockable spaceships, upgrades, characters and customizations, randomly-generated challenges, trips and itineraries, with a generous serving of 60s space-age flair and jazz!"



Leaving soon

Here are all of the games leaving soon from Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

