The second DLC expansion for The Division 2 will take us to a mostly unexplored area of New York City.

In a perfect world we'd have been playing the second DLC for The Division 2, Battle for Brooklyn, for almost a year at this point.

We're now five years on from the only story expansion DLC The Division 2 has had, Warlords of New York, which launched in 2020. But now, at last, the next is on its way. A reveal stream for Battle for Brooklyn is planned for April 23.

Originally slated to drop sometime during Year 5 in 2024, developers Massive Entertainment took the decision to significantly delay it to prioritize overall quality of life upgrades to the game.

Save the date! Join The Division 2 Showcase on April 23rd to learn more about the Battle for Brooklyn DLC. The timing and YouTube Premiere link will be shared soon—stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dnriQOtQdIApril 16, 2025

The X post above shows off a tiny morsel of the new environment, set, as the title alludes to, in Brooklyn. Long time fans of the franchise will remember that Brooklyn was originally shown off in the E3 2013 trailer for The Division, but was ultimately replaced in the final release by Manhattan.

Brooklyn was still somewhat present in the first game, with a small map acting as the intro and tutorial mission, before your agent was dropped into Manhattan.

The Division 2 has been advancing its story ever since Warlords of New York through its seasonal model, but at this point, we've been playing the same maps and missions for five years, albeit in slightly different fashions at times.

Indeed, the decision to reverse the planned seasonal characters in 2024 and the lengthy delay for the DLC means I've not played The Division 2 in months. I go through these spells because there's only so much I can go over the same old locations.

But this is a game I've poured nearly 1,000 hours into, so I'm extremely hyped to finally get closer to a new expansion with a new map to explore. April 23 is just around the corner, so we don't have too long to wait.