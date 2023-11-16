Baldur's Gate 3 gets physical deluxe edition with three discs on Xbox Series X, shipping sometime in early 2024

What you need to know

A new physical edition is on the way for one of 2023's biggest games.

Developer and publisher Larian Studios shared on Thursday that Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a physical deluxe edition on Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. On Xbox Series X, Baldur's Gate 3 takes up three discs, as opposed to the two discs on PlayStation 5. Both console versions of the game are playable from the discs, while the PC deluxe version is a CD key installer.

Here's the full list of everything included:

Baldur's Gate 3 on discs

32 stickers

Mind Flayer Poster

Deluxe Edition box

Original soundtrack

World map

Two Patches

This version of the game is $80 USD, and is slated to ship at some point in Q1 2024.

When does the digital version hit Xbox?

Baldur's Gate 3 has been available digitally on PC and PlayStation 5 since August and September, respectively, with Larian Studios working on the Xbox edition of the game ever since the team found a solution with Microsoft to drop split-screen co-op from the Xbox Series S version. Xbox Series S players can still enjoy multiplayer and cross-progression online, while split-screen co-op is still included on the Xbox Series X version.

The Xbox Series X|S digital versions still don't have an official release date, but Larian Studios is confident it'll arrive before the end of the year, with the team telling Xbox fans to watch The Game Awards 2023 for news.

Analysis: Cool for collectors

If you're big on physical versions of games, you'll want to jump on this. It's a pretty nice offering, though I will say the omission of a steelbook is notable. Baldur's Gate 3 is heavily nominated across The Game Awards 2023, and it's easy to understand why, with the choices, cast, and setting combining for an amazing experience.