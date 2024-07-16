Baldur's Gate 3 official mod tools and Patch 7 have a release window — here's what you need to know

God's favorite princess is one of many companions and playable characters.

Baldur's Gate 3 first lauched back in 2023, with the Windows PC version arriving in August, a PlayStation 5 version in September, and an Xbox Series X|S version in December.

Developer and publisher Larian Studios has been working for a while on an official mod toolkit, allowing players to more easily create, upload, and download mods.

According to Larian Studios, modding tools will arrive alongside several other improvements in Patch 7, an update planned to arrive in September 2024.

The studio is still working on crossplay and photo mode, but these features are still further off than the modding tools.

Players will soon be able to further expand their adventures in Faerûn with ease.

The long-awaited official mod support for Baldur's Gate 3 is on the way, with developer and publisher Larian Studios outlining on Tuesday a window where players can expect to see the toolset arrive alongside other features.

The next big update for Baldur's Gate is Patch 7, and it's with this update that players will finally get access to Larian's official tools for creating, uploading, and downloading mods for their adventures. Patch 7 is now slated to arrive at some point in September 2024. When it arrives, mod support will be officially handled through mod.io, which allows for cross-platform support.

Mods will initially only be available on Windows PC, but Larian says this will quickly expand to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Mac players.

What else is coming in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7?

Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3 also includes some big improvements for how local split-screen play works. While the vertical screen split will remain whenever players walk off in different directions, when player characters are close together, the screen will "merge" making for a nicer image.

Additional changes are coming to Honour Mode, with different characters getting new Legendary Actions to make it even more of a challenge than it already was.

Finally, evil players are being rewarded for their despicable behavior, with expanded ending cinematics for "Bad" endings, including Dark Urge and non-Dark Urge playthroughs. You still won't be able to smooch Gortash though.

Analysis: Bring it on

Like millions upon millions of other people, I really enjoyed Baldur's Gate 3. The level of freedom it grants players is incredible, and the team at Larian Studios deserves all the praise and numerous awards that it has garnered so far. I'm looking forward to the arrival of official mod support in September, and I might even try my hand and tinkering with the toolset.

I'm also really glad to see that console players will be able to download some mods as well. Outside of some big exceptions like Bethesda Game Studios with games like Fallout 4 and Starfield, most game developers (quite understandably) don't bother with providing mod support on console. Larian being added to the tiny list of teams that do is pretty cool.