Baldur's Gate 3 wins the Best Game award at the BAFTAs, with Hi-Fi Rush taking Best Animation

The BAFTA Games Awards are an annual British awards ceremony that honors outstanding achievements in the video game industry.

Baldur's Gate 3 won the biggest award of the evening, while smaller titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Venba received accolades.

Alan Wake 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder were also multiple award-winning titles for the evening.

It's that time of year again: the BAFTA Games Awards. It is a more stoic event than Jeff's Game Awards, but it is a favorite of mine because it often has some surprise winners. For example, it awarded the indie hit Vampire Survivors with Best Game in 2023. Nominations for 2024 across the categories included 10 nominations for Baldur's Gate 3—no surprise there—9 nominations for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and even 5 nominations for Hi-Fi Rush.



The winner this year was of no surprise, with a clean sweep of the best awards for Baldur's Gate 3 taking Best Game. Best Music and the Player's Choice award amongst others. Here's a run-through of the nominees and deserved winners, two of which you can play on Xbox Game Pass.

Debut Game Award

Venba is a narrative cooking game and you can play on Xbox Game Pass (Image credit: Visai Games)

Nominees

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

WINNER

Venba

You can play Venba on Xbox Game Pass or purchase for $14.99 at Xbox

Audio Achievement

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

WINNER

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is currently $39.99 at Green Man Gaming and you can read our full Alan Wake 2 review.

Multiplayer Game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nominees

Baldur's Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

WINNER

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario Bros Wonder was $59.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

EVOLVING GAME

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Nominees

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XVI Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077

Available from GOG for $59.99 and you can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty reviews.

Game Design

(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Nominees

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

WINNER

Dave the Diver

You can grab Dave the Diver for $19.99 at Green Man Gaming.

BRITISH GAME

(Image credit: Sad Owl Games)

Nominees

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

WINNER

Viewfinder

Viewfinder is currently $17.49 at Steam.

MULTIPLAYER

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nominees

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros Wonder

WINNER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros Wonder was $59.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Artistic Achievement

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

WINNER

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is currently $39.99 at Green Man Gaming and you can read our full Alan Wake 2 review.

New Intellectual Property

(Image credit: Sad Owl Studios)

Nominees

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder

WINNER

Viewfinder

Narrative

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3

You can get Baldur's Gate 3 for $59.99 on GOG or $62.99 at Xbox. Check our our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

Supporting Role

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Nominees

Andrew Wincott - Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Debra Wilson - Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake - Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd - Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles - Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

WINNER

Andrew Wincott - Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can get Baldur's Gate 3 for $59.99 on GOG or $62.99 at Xbox. Check our our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

Family

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nominees

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros Wonder

WINNER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Players' Choice

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Nominees

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3

You can get Baldur's Gate 3 for $59.99 on GOG or $62.99 at Xbox. Check our our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

Animation

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros Wonder

WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is another Xbox Game Pass title, or you can grab at Fanatical for $16.79. Check out or Hi-Fi Rush review.

Music

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

You can get Baldur's Gate 3 for $59.99 on GOG or $62.99 at Xbox. Check our our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

Game beyond entertainment

(Image credit: Awaceb)

Nominees

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

WINNER

Tchia

Tchia is currently $14.99 at Epic Games.

Technical Achievement

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

WINNER

Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is currently on sale at Amazon, and you can grab it for $55.

Leading Role

(Image credit: Sony)

Nominees

Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart - Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lownenthals - Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

WINNER

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a PlayStation exclusive, and it's $69.99 at Amazon.

Best Game

(Image credit: BAFTA)

Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3

You can get Baldur's Gate 3 for $59.99 on GOG or $62.99 at Xbox. Check our our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

A celebration of games

I was hoping for a few surprises this evening, but let's face it, Baldur's Gate 3 is the deserved winner and at least for me, blew everything else out of the water in 2023, and I say that as a hot-bloodied Diablo 4 fan. It was nice to see both Hi-Fi Rush and Dave the Diver get awards, and I must admit I teared up a tad seeing Borislav Slavov emotionally accepting his award for the Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack, something I still listen to often. It is possibly my favorite game soundtrack of all time.



This evening's focus was firmly on the games and the wonderful hearts and souls that make them, which is why the BAFTA Games Awards will always remain my favorite award ceremony. If you want to catch the full two-hour ceremony, it's available on YouTube.