Once you're done with the Battlefield 6 campaign, it'll remind you that you might not need to keep it.

It's not always the flashy graphics or hottest features that make the difference. Sometimes it's the small things that really make you appreciate a game, and that's where I'm at right now with Battlefield 6.

Admittedly, I'm not playing it, and you can read about why right here. But as folks have now started to clear the campaign, it's becoming noticed that the game will prompt you to uninstall it and recover your storage space, per the X post below from CharlieIntel.

With the size of games now, you're sacrificing potentially a huge chunk of your console or PC storage. As a Call of Duty player, I'm looking at Black Ops 7 right now, and I'm seriously manifesting that Treyarch steals this and adds it for launch.

The Battlefield 6 menu encourages players to uninstall the campaign once they complete all the missions pic.twitter.com/Bo5TnwxdjIOctober 13, 2025

Battlefield 6's campaign is apparently in the 15GB ballpark, depending on platform, which isn't actually that much in the wider landscape. But when you're finished with it, if there's no additional content to go back to, why not suggest the players get that space back for something else?

Compare that to this year's Call of Duty, the ENORMOUS Black Ops 6. The campaign on PC is approaching 90GB. That's one mode, and it's as large as many full AAA releases.

The Black Ops 6 campaign is almost 90GB (on PC at least) and I'll be the first to admit I forgot to uninstall it once I was done. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Did I uninstall the Black Ops 6 campaign after I was done with it? I did not. I doubt I'm alone on that one, either. So, for actual months, I was sat there, not playing the campaign, losing almost 90GB from my SSD.

I only actually got rid of it when I had to do a full fresh setup of Windows 11 on my PC, reinstalled Call of Duty and thought, "oh yeah, I don't need to install the campaign do I?"

Admittedly, this year, with Black Ops 7, there is a promised endgame to the campaign, along with mastery camo challenges, so there is a reason to keep it around. But not everyone will be into that, and I think it'd be a nice feature to add reminding folks that if they're done, get rid of it.

Kudos to EA on this one. A small feature, but one that shows they're thinking about you.