Become 'Master Chef' with the official Halo cookbook, out now

What you need to know

The official Halo cookbook has released and is available now.

Penned by Victoria Rosenthal, the cookbook includes over 70 unique recipes inspired by the Halo universe.

You can buy the physical hardcover and eBook versions of it on Amazon, and you can also find the cookbook in local bookstores as well.

Have you ever wondered what the foods from the Halo universe taste like? If you have — and if you're willing to get your hands dirty in the kitchen to find out — we've got good news for you: the official Halo cookbook recently hit shelves, and is now available to purchase from online retailers as well as bookstores near you.

Penned by the well-known video game cookbook author Victoria Rosenthal, Halo: The Official Cookbook includes over 70 unique recipes inspired by the characters, factions, and foods of the Halo universe. Whether you're interested in making exotic dishes like Buffagoat Buttocks and Spadehorn Bits or you're hoping to recreate foods seen in-game like the iconic Halo: Reach Full-Stack Ground Pounder moa burger, there's something for every Halo fan in this collection.

(Image credit: Insight Editions)

Accompanying the recipes are countless notes and comments from the author, as well as plenty of beautiful photos of finished recipes that give you an idea of what each dish should look like when you cook it yourself. The cookbook has also been written and designed with cooks of all skill levels in mind, as there are a wide variety of easy, intermediate, and advanced recipes within.

If you have allergies or just don't like to eat a certain type of food for ethical, environmental, or nutritional reasons, the cookbook also includes some simple instructions on how to make many of its recipes vegetarian, gluten-free, or lactose-free. There's also a section at the end of the book that goes over some dietary considerations, which will no doubt be helpful to folks trying to watch what they eat.

You can purchase the physical hardcover edition of the cookbook for $29 (down from $40 thanks to a sale) or the Kindle eBook version for $14 on Amazon at the time of writing. The price of the cookbook may be different in your local bookstores, but we anticipate that the cost will hover around the $30-40 mark.