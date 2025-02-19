Best Civilization 7 mods so far — Steam, Nexus, CivFanatics, and everything you need to know

Civilization 7's UI can get a whole lot better than this as soon as you start adding mods.

Civilization 7 launched on February 11, 2025, and some of the game's most-cited issues have already been solved thanks to enthusiastic modders. If you're searching for a quick and easy Civ 7 UI overhaul, new lenses for the minimap, a new Continents map generator, or even a full civilization unlock, you're in luck.

While Civ 7 hasn't yet picked up official modding tools, you can find several useful mods available via the CivFanatics forum, where savvy players have cooked up some interesting additions to the game. Here are the best so far.

Best Civ 7 mods so far: UI, minimap, lenses, and more

These Civ 7 PC mods come courtesy of the CivFanatics community, which has jumped the gun on Steam Workshop integration and Nexus Mods listings with myriad options to try out. Keep in mind that, as with any modding, your save games can break. It's generally rare, but I can't go any further without telling you to be wary when doing any game modding. Here are the four best Civ 7 mods (so far) that you should try first.

1. Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments

A look at the info displayed for cities when using Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments mod in Civ 7. (Image credit: Sukritact | CivFanatics)

Sukritact, a member of CivFanatics since 2010, currently has the top-rated Civ 7 UI overhaul available. This mod makes it a whole lot easier to see what's been built in your cities, including what tile production and which buildings are obsolete or ageless. It also forces unit icons to be displayed horizontally rather than stacked upon each other. There's a lot more here that I'll let you discover on your own.

The mod has a perfect 5-star rating at the time of writing this guide, and it seems like users are overjoyed at having a more functional UI. There have been plenty of updates since the mod's launch, and it's easy to install. Just download the latest edition and extract the folder to the [user]\AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier's Civilization VII\Mods location on your PC.

👉 Get Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments at CivFanatics

2. Moxl Map Search

Civilization VII Map Search Mod - YouTube Watch On

Civ 7 games can get very complicated, and attempting to find a specific resource, map terrain, city, state, improvement, or unit can be tough while wasting unnecessary time.

Moxl's Map Search solves the problem by adding a small search field to the minimap toolkit, allowing you to type in practically anything relevant and have it be highlighted in the main game screen. This is another mod on CivFanatics with a full 5-star rating. Just download the zipped folder and extract it to the [user]\AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier's Civilization VII\Mods location on your PC.

👉 Get Moxl Map Search at CivFanatics

3. Artificially Intelligent AI Mod

This mod from CivFanatics member notque doesn't do anything visually to Civ 7, but its effects run deep. If you feel that the AI behavior is wonky in the vanilla game, this is probably the mod for you.

With the mod installed, AI will now settle in more logical places, they'll fend off aggressive independent states much better, and they'll show up on your doorstep with a much more meaningful army composition.

The mod is being regularly updated, but do note that using different mod versions can corrupt save games.

To get started, download the folder from CivFanatics and extract it to the [user]\AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier's Civilization VII\Mods location on your PC.

👉 Get Artificially Intelligent AI Mod at CivFanatics

4. MantisMaestro's Compact Production Chooser

A look at the slimmer Production tiles in MantisMaestro's Civ 7 mod. (Image credit: MantisMaestro | CivFanatics)

Clicking a city or a town reveals a UI with your Production options, but once you have a real civilization going, the list can seem a tad endless. That's mostly due to the size of the blocks in the Production menu; they're needlessly large.

This mod from CivFanatics user MantisMaestro trims the Production menu significantly, allowing you to see more options without any need for scrolling. Download the folder and extract it to the [user]\AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier's Civilization VII\Mods location on your PC to get started.

👉 Get MantisMaestro's Compact Production Chooser at CivFanatics

More Civ 7 mods to come

Civilization 7 has only been live for everyone for just more than a week, so it's promising to see so many great mods already available. In my Civilization 7 review, I noted:

"Civilization 7 doesn't stray so far as to not feel like a Civ game, but the new mechanics and units will make you reconsider your old strategies. Civilization 7 is easy to pick up and play for newcomers to the series, and for veterans, it offers more valid strategies than ever before. Many of the big changes in Civilization 7 are undoubtedly due to the newfound competition from 4X strategy games like Ara: History Untold, Old World, and Humankind; the devs didn't just want to give the series a facelift when other ways to operate a 4X turn-based strategy game have proven successful."

Some of the harshest criticism aimed at the game involves the cluttered UI, so it makes sense for modders to focus on fixing it first. I also love the idea of an AI overhaul, as I've certainly seen some odd choices in my 60+ hours with the game.

I expect there to be plenty more Civ 7 mods in the future, especially when the game picks up Steam Workshop support, and I'll be sure to keep this guide updated with the new best Civ 7 mods.

Are Civ 7 mods available through Steam Workshop?

Civilization 7 hasn't yet picked up Steam Workshop integration, but it's expected to arrive sometime in 2025. This info comes from an official Civ 7 Dev Diary post:

"Finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention one of the most important ways our games improve after launch – through the tireless work of our community of modders. Civ VII is built on many of the same technologies we shared with modders to allow them to create their amazing content in the past. As 2025 unfolds, we'll be sharing modding tools and tips with these creators so they can get to work bringing their own ideas to life for you, our fans."

If you're looking to buy the game on Steam, I urge you to check out my guide on where to buy Civ 7 in order to get the best price possible.

Are Civ 7 mods available on Nexus Mods?

Nexus Mods does have a handful of Civ 7 mods you can check out, but so far, it seems like CivFanatics has a much more lively community of modders creating, testing, and reviewing content.