Best controller for Fortnite in 2024
Not everyone is a whiz with keyboard and mouse in Fortnite, so here are the controllers you'll want to play with.
Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet, with the added advantage of supporting basically every platform, as well as being playable with a controller as well as keyboard and mouse. On mobile, you can even play it with touch controls.
For a lot of players, though, a controller is going to be the most natural, comfortable way to play. Keyboard and mouse has its advantages, but it's just not something everyone feels good playing with. So, if you're looking for the best controller for Fortnite, have a little look at one of these to help you sweep to the Victory Royale.
Best overall
Razer's best controller to date is almost like a cheat code for games like Fortnite. The built-in sensitivity clutch allows you to map a paddle that will slow down your movement when you require, allowing you fast motion when moving but slower when you're aiming. It's comfortable, the buttons are great, and the additional paddles on the rear are perfect for mapping to your build controls. Works on Xbox and PC.
Best budget controller
GameSir's magnificent G7 SE is the perfect Fortnite controller for those on a tighter budget. It costs around the same as a regular Xbox controller, is very similar in its design and feel, but has some significant upgrades. Hall effect triggers and analog sticks feel better, are more accurate and last longer, with no worry of stick drift. It also has two rear-facing buttons that can be mapped to whatever you choose, perfect to help you build faster in the heat of battle. Works on Xbox and PC.
More: GameSir G7 SE review
Best pro controller
For the most serious Fortnite players, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is the controller to get. It's wireless, for one, which will be essential to some players. But it also has replaceable thumbsticks and paddles, with a high level of customization to get the actions you want mapped how best you like them. It's also trimmed with grippy rubber, which is comfortable in the heat of battle, and it works the same across Xbox and PC. The Elite Series 2 Core is mostly the same, but cheaper and doesn't ship with the additional accessories.
Best controller for cloud gaming
If you play a lot of Fortnite using the cloud on your mobile device, then the Razer Kishi V2 is the controller to do it with. It's a much more natural feeling approach than using touch controls, and with versions for Android and iPhone, it doesn't matter which smartphone you use, either. It snaps your phone into the center, the analog sticks are in the preferred offset layout, and you have all the buttons and triggers you'd find on a regular console controller. It's comfortable to use for long periods, and really does transform your smartphone into a handheld console.
More: Razer Kishi V2 review
Best for accessibility
Gaming is better when it's for everyone, and that's exactly what the Xbox Adaptive Controller aims to achieve. For those who simply cannot use a regular controller, or require extra, specialist controls to play their games, this acts as a perfect, accessible interface for Xbox and PC. The unit itself has large, easy to use buttons and a ton of ports on the back. There's fantastic community support behind it, and it supports a huge range of third-party hardware to set up your gaming exactly how you need it.
Best for PS5/PC players
If you dabble in both PC and PS5 for your Fortnite gaming, then this is the controller to get. It's pricey, but the options for PS5-owning gamers are slim. This is every bit the pro-grade controller, though, on par with the Xbox Wolverine in every way. It has rear-facing paddles and customizable buttons which are perfect for mapping build functions to, superb comfort and quality, and the superior offset analog stick layout that PS5 players aren't normally used to. It's also wireless, whichever platform you decide to use it on.
Choosing the best controller for playing Fortnite
If you're a console gamer, then you already have a controller that came with it. If it's an Xbox, in particular, then it's a very good controller. But for a competitive game like Fortnite, you can certainly do better. All of the controllers here are an upgrade over a standard controller for keen Fortnite players.
The option to customize your button layouts and add extra buttons on the back is particularly useful in a game like Fortnite. There's a lot going on at once, and where keyboard and mouse players traditionally have an advantage is being able to better, and faster, multitask. When holding a regular controller, you're not using all of your fingers, but add in some paddles and you can. Some of the best Fortnite players can use a controller and make it look like they're on keyboard and mouse.
Feature's like Razer's sensitivity clutch also bring a taste of PC gaming to the controller. There are similar features available on some top gaming mice, so having the option if you prefer to use a controller is certainly exciting. It may take a little learning curve to get used to a new controller, but the end result will be better performance in your games, so it's worth the investment.
