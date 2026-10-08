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Today's news about Xbox establishing Division XP, a dedicated new team to take Xbox franchises beyond and into other entertainment revenues has me dreaming of the most outlandish possibilities. We already know we are getting a dedicated Minecraft theme park land at Chessington World of Adventures in 2027, and I'm I know the Diablo Netflix animated show I've always wanted is now coming to pass. But what if- stay with me here- what if Blizzard World from Overwatch could finally become a real thing?

Hear me out, Blizzard World could be the real deal

For those who haven't played Overwatch, Blizzard World is a hybrid map set inside a fictional, massive amusement park. It’s a fun love letter to all of Blizzard’s iconic universes and a parody of Disney World. It's split into themed zones from across Blizzard's IP. It's got everything from the Hearthstone Tavern, a StarCraft rollercoaster and even a Diablo-themed area.



It was meant to be a fun, tongue-in-cheek level, but every time I spawn into that map, I can't help thinking: why hasn't Blizzard just built this money maker yet?



I know a real-life Blizzard World sounds completely outlandish on paper. But having attended BlizzCon this year alongside over 35,000 other die-hard fans, I’ve seen firsthand the sheer passion and deep pockets of the Blizzard community. Not only that, many of us are aging millennials who can bring kids along for the ride.



I saw the queues at the Blizzcon merchandise store and Darkmoon Faire, and while I accept that this was just a weekend event, as Blizzard no doubt grows, so will demand. A Blizzard World would be a more accessible way for fans to meet than clamouring to attend the one event a year (or two).

Blizzard has one minor demographic issue: outside of Overwatch (where the audience skews a bit younger), many of its staple franchises appeal heavily to the 35-and-over crowd. While the rampant furore and appetite for classic nostalgia bait like WoW Forever will print money, it doesn't necessarily capture the younglings Blizzard needs to stay as successful as it is. That younger generation is a goldmine ripe for merchandise, and they happen to have millennial parents practically forcing them to sit down and watch them play Blizzard titles like "the good old days."

Obviously running a massive standalone convention like BlizzCon in Anaheim probably barely breaks even nowadays, even with the eye-watering cost of entry tickets. Putting on massive temporary events is ridiculously expensive. But look at where BlizzCon happens, right down the road from Disneyland. Families who already shell out a small fortune to travel to California for BlizzCon (between flights, tickets, and hotels) would gladly pay out double to take their kids to an actual Blizzard-themed destination.

It wouldn't even need to be its own standalone, multi-billion-dollar resort right out of the gate. It could easily start as a dedicated expansion land inside an existing destination, exactly how Mojang and Merlin Entertainments are adding Minecraft World to Chessington.

All of this to say: Do I think this will actually happen? Absolutely not. Am I trying to manifest it into existence? Perhaps. But if it was completely outside the realms of possibility before, this new announcement signals to me that it's just one tiny bit less impossible a dream. Xbox, Blizzard, you have the IP. I really just want to ride on a Diablo Rubber Dinghy Rapids, bro!

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