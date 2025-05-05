Wield insanely over-the-top weaponry to blast away Psychos on your quest for the Vaults.

The hype train for Borderlands 4 has begun picking up steam after its grand gameplay deep dive on April 30, 2025. This dive showcased the game's gameplay, world enemies, loot, new Vault Hunter classes, and more.

The game's developer and publisher, Gearbox Software and 2K, have decided to add more fuel to the fire by announcing on the official Borderlands 4 website a free Borderlands 4 weapon skin and Golden Keys for previous titles.

Here's how you can get them!

The 'Hazard Pay' weapon skin in Borderlands 4 (Image credit: 2K)

To get your hands on this loot, you must sign up for SHiFT, a digital rewards program that grants users free in-game items and perks for Gearbox Software games, talk with gamers on forums, and potentially access to exclusive betas.

To sign up, you must go to SHIFT's website to create an account. Once you've done so, link your SHIFT account to your preferred platform accounts under the 'Gaming Platforms' tab.

Once Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, you will receive an email with a SHIFT code and instructions on redeeming it in-game. Once you've redeemed the code, you will get your hands on the slick-looking 'Hazard Pay' Weapon Skin.

This offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) on December 31, 2030, so you will have more than enough time to grab this weapon skin.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Signing up for SHIFT will also grant you access to Golden Keys for various Borderlands titles. For those unaware, Golden Keys are in-game items used to unlock Golden Chests, which contain all kinds of randomized loot.

While it's not stated which Borderlands games these Golden Keys will be applicable for, it's very likely that they'll be used for Borderlands 4.

Run and gun once more for bountiful loot in Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Borderlands 4 is the latest entry in 2K's iconic looter-shooter franchise, and this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title looks deliciously, chaotically fun from what's been shown thus far.

The new Vault Hunters look badass. The cel-shaded graphics look gorgeous. There are tons of crazy guns to grab. The enemies look menacing. The ability to cause mayhem with my buddies online via cross-play between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 is icing on the cake.

It's been a long time since I played Borderlands, the last time being the Handsome Jack Collection in 2015. So I'd say it's high time I picked up my guns to hunt for Vaults once more when Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC via Windows and Steam.