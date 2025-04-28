Will Borderlands 4 have cross-play? Yes! It has been confirmed that Borderlands 4 will support cross-platform multiplayer between PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. At this point, we don't know for sure if this will also include Nintendo Switch 2.

Cross-play coming to Borderlands 4 on PC and console

Borderlands 4 players will have ultimate freedom to play with their friends across different platforms. (Image credit: 2K)

The fourth mainline installment of the Borderlands franchise is currently set to launch on September 23, 2025. Before that, though, the question of where to buy the game is one many will have.

Borderlands 4 will be a co-op experience (if you wish) as with its predecessors. So if you want to play with your buddies, you can, whatever platform they're on.

It's already been confirmed that cross-platform multiplayer will be a feature in Borderlands 4, covering PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be on the Nintendo Switch 2, but details on its participation in cross-play are currently unknown.

Borderlands 4's multiplayer element is co-op, rather than PvP, at least, so far as we know so far. Borderlands games in the past have been almost exclusively PvE co-op experiences, aside from Duels.

What we don't know about yet is whether cross-save will be applied to Borderlands 4. But at least it won't matter which platform you and your friends are on, you'll be able to play together.