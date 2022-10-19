Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced

What you need to know:

Players who preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive up to 7 days of early access to the game's campaign ahead of the official launch.

Users with preorders will be able to download the campaign only on Oct. 19 at 10PM PT regardless of platform.

at regardless of platform. The early access period for the campaign will begin on Oct. 20 at 10AM PT on all platforms.

on all platforms. Preloading for the full game will also rollout over the course of the next week leading up to the official launch on Oct. 28.

The upcoming launch of Infinity Ward's latest premium title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is approaching fast. Players who preordered digitally can get their hands on the game's full campaign up to one week early as a bonus and can even begin preloading said campaign a little early in anticipation of the soft launch. All players with a digital preorder for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will be able to download and install the campaign starting at 10PM PT on Oct. 19 regardless of which platform they've purchased the full game for. The early access period for the campaign only will then begin the next day on Oct. 20 at 10AM PT.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is a direct sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which itself was a reboot of the series popularized by the release of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back in 2007. The series follows the military actions of Task Force 141 and features several fan favorite characters, some of whom have been resurrected from the dead to return in the reboot. Despite sharing a title with 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the narrative for 2022's Modern Warfare 2 is expected to rehash very little of its namesake's plot.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finishing the campaign for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will unlock rewards for use in multiplayer following the full release on Oct. 28 as well as the upcoming free-to-play battle royale tie in, Warzone 2.0, which is expected to launch as part of the Season 1 update on Nov. 16. The current reward list is as follows:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: Shadow Company Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

In addition to rolling out preloading for Modern Warfare 2's campaign early access event, Infinity Ward and Activision also announced the dates in which all players will be able to preload Modern Warfare 2 (2022). The full game preloads will be more properly staggered across platforms with Xbox players getting pre-load options first on Oct. 19 at 10AM PT. Playstation users will see a regional rollout that begins on Oct. 20 at 4AM PT while PC players on Steam and Battle.Net will need to wait until Oct. 26 at 10AM PT to begin downloading the full game.